MAN sales approach pre-crisis level in 2021

MAN Truck & Bus delivered significantly more commercial vehicles to its customers in 2021, thus approaching the level before the outbreak of the pandemic. The distortions in the supply chains, particularly in the semi-conductor sector, remain a challenge. MAN delivered a total of just under 94,000 new vehicles to its customers, compared to around 82,000 in the previous year. Before the outbreak of the pandemic in 2019, deliveries were just under 105,000 units.

Sales of trucks, which MAN mainly builds in Munich and Krakow, developed very positively with an increase of 14 percent compared to 2020 to around 67,000 units. Van volumes even rose by 26 percent to over 22,000 units. As expected, the bus business has not yet found its way back on track and recorded a minus of 13 per cent to just under 5,000 units.

Göran Nyberg, Executive Board Member for Sales and Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus SE, is nevertheless positive about the past year: “Step by step, we are approaching the pre-crisis level again. This was a strong performance by the entire team, which is still struggling with major challenges caused by the pandemic. We could still see much bigger sales increases, but like the industry as a whole, we are particularly affected by the supply bottlenecks in semiconductors.”

In the truck segment, the European region continues to account for the lion’s share of sales. Around 48,000 MAN trucks were sold here, an increase of 11 per cent compared to 2020. In its home market of Germany, MAN roughly matched the sales figures of the previous year with 19,000 units.

The van segment is the only vehicle class at MAN that is in a positive position compared to both the previous year and 2019. This vehicle class, which is still young for MAN, continued its success story that began in 2016 in 2021. Around 22,000 units represent an increase of 50 per cent compared to 2019. The markets of France, the UK and Poland made positive contributions to the MAN TGE success story. In Germany, around 5,100 TGEs were sold, a slight decline of 2 per cent.

As expected, the bus segment suffered from the Corona pandemic. Coaches of the MAN and NEOPLAN brands, which are built at the MAN plant in Ankara, were also significantly less in demand, as were the Lion’s City series city buses, which are mainly manufactured at the Starachowice site. In Germany, the sales figures from the previous year were almost maintained.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus