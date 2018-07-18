MAN publishes the 2017 CR Report

The MAN Group has published its 2017 Corporate Responsibility Report. MAN’s commitment to corporate responsibility focuses on intelligent transportation solutions, climate-friendly methods of production, and corporate citizenship. Responsibility in the supply chain has now also moved into the limelight for MAN.

The Company places utmost emphasis on climate protection by forging ahead with electrifying commercial vehicles and getting ready to start the serial production of purely electric city buses and trucks. MAN also came a great deal closer to reaching its climate goal for its production operations, namely a 25% reduction in CO2 emissions by 2020. The Company managed to cut its CO2 emissions by 23.7% in the year under review compared with 2008. The CHP plant at the Munich site had a significant part to play in this, making it possible to save 9,500 tons of CO2 every year.

The MAN Group is placing particular emphasis on responsible procurement. “We have expanded the scope of reporting to include another key aspect, namely responsibility in the supply chain,” explains Peter Attin, Senior Vice President for Corporate Responsibility at MAN SE. “We set clear requirements for our suppliers and work together with them to reduce environmental and social risks in the supply chain.”

In its quest to make new ideas for the transportation sector reality, MAN has been supporting social startups since 2017 in a bid to develop solutions to challenges like global population growth and urbanization. The framework for this is provided by the MAN Impact Accelerator, a program MAN has initiated in partnership with Yunus Social Business. Following an intensive application phase, eight startups from Europe, India, and South Africa were awarded funding in the fall of 2017.

The MAN Group also continued its commitment to refugee integration in 2017. 89 refugees gained a foothold in the Group with the help of initial training, vocational training, internships, and employment opportunities at MAN.

The reporting takes place in two formats:

The MAN CR Report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI-G4). It outlines the ways in which MAN lives up to its commitment to the ten principles of corporate responsibility defined by the UN Global Compact.

An abridged version of the CR Report is available online and offers a brief overview of the main indicators and corporate responsibility activities that took place in 2017.

Both formats are available at www.cr-report2017.man.