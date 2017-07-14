MAN publishes CR Report 2016

The MAN Group has published its Corporate Responsibility Report for 2016, focusing on electromobility in the truck and bus sector, the digital brand RIO, the reduction of CO2 emissions in the production sector and on refugee integration.

Climate protection continues to represent a key lever for responsible management at MAN, with the development of alternative drives playing a vital role. At the IAA Commercial Vehicles 2016, the company presented two concept vehicles in the electromobility sector in the form of an eTruck and eBus. As part of MAN´s eMobility roadmap, they will lay the foundation for climate-friendly urban transport solutions.

The RIO brand, which was initiated by MAN, is also making a contribution to reducing emissions. This open, cloud-based solution bundles digital services for the entire transportation industry. With its online truck-sharing facility for freight, it is possible to make better use of available capacity, avoid empty running and reduce traffic volumes.

In the course of 2016, the company came closer to reaching its climate target in the production sector – 25 percent fewer emissions by 2020. Production-related CO2 emissions dropped by 19.8 percent compared with the base year (2008). “A major module for reducing emissions was completion of the combined heat and power plant at the Munich site,” explains Peter Attin, Senior Vice President Corporate Responsibility at MAN SE. MAN now generates up to 20 percent of the power needed at this location on site.

The MAN Group also continued to pursue its commitment to integrating refugees during 2016. In addition to co-operating with the SOS Children´s Villages with focus on education and refugee integration, 39 refugees were integrated by providing entry qualifications, training, internships or employment contracts.

