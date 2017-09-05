MAN: Porto moves on on its way to lower emissions

STCP (Sociedade de Transportes Colectivos do Porto – Society of Collective Transports of Oporto) chose MAN as their partner to renew their fleet of buses, with the acquisition of 173 CNG buses. The buses were bought within the scope of the public tender launched this year by the company, and they will all have their bodies built by the national bodybuilder CaetanoBus. The delivery of the first units should start in 2018, and the last vehicles will be delivered during 2020.

The chassis fulfill the emissions standard Euro 6c with a 6-cylinder CNG engine, and have an output of 310 hp. After having their bodies built, the buses will be used in daily in the city of Porto. 70 million passengers per year use the public transport in the Portuguese city, which means in aver-age 200 000 people transported every day.

The choice of MAN Truck & Bus Portugal as supplier of the buses was mainly because the presented proposal was the best to fulfill the requirements of the tender. Moreover, the option for natural gas vehicles emphasizes STCP’s environmental awareness and their trust in MAN Truck & Bus as a leading manufacturer regarding innovative and eco-friendly technologies, never compromising the efficiency and reliability that characterize all the vehicles.

The official signing of the contract took place in the facilities of CaetanoBus, at Vila Nova de Gaia, on the 31st August. The Prime-Minister of Portugal, António Costa, the Minister of Environment João Pedro Matos Fernandes, José Moreno Delgado, President of STCP, José Ramos, Manager of CaetanoBus, and Heinz-Jürgen Löw, Executive Board Member Sales, Marketing & Service at MAN Truck & Bus AG, as well as the Management of MAN Truck & Bus Portugal were present in the official ceremony.

“We are obviously very pleased with this acquisition of 173 buses by STCP. The partnership between the company and MAN Truck & Bus Portugal started in 2000, and we intend to continue to work to maintain the trust and satisfaction of STCP with the quality of MAN vehicles and services”, said Heinz-Jürgen Löw during the ceremony.