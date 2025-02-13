MAN launches next stage of eMobility services

Effective: MAN Transport Solutions expands consulting services with clear online tools

2025 is the year of the eTruck at MAN Truck & Bus. The start of production on the series production line in Munich is scheduled for the middle of the year. Around 2,800 order enquiries and orders have been received for the eTruck. For customers, the switch to electric drives represents a new challenge that raises many individual questions – and the need for advice is correspondingly high. MAN is therefore investing heavily in personnel and technology in this area.

The MAN Transport Solutions team of experts has been on hand since 2018 to provide comprehensive answers to questions and help customers make the switch from diesel to electric. The size of the MAN Transport Solutions team has grown noticeably in recent years. Through intensive training, around 100 so-called eMobility Champions have been trained in all European countries to advise customers on all aspects of the introduction of electric vehicles: from fleet planning to the initial charging infrastructure. All eMobility experts now have access to a new web tool that clearly illustrates various calculations, provides an overview of the existing public charging infrastructure and supports the planning of the customer’s own charging infrastructure.

How many charging points does the customer need?

The analysis for depot planning is very clear. After a brief query about how many eTrucks of which type are planned in a company and what average kilometres are driven per day, the next step is to look at possible implementation. Using satellite maps, customers can see which arrangement of charging bays can be realised on their premises. Suitable lorry icons can be placed on the map and there are various arrangements to choose from, such as one behind the other, next to each other or in a herringbone profile. Equally impressive is the calculation of a photovoltaic system. The available roof area can be marked directly on the map and the tool provides an estimate of the possible energy yield depending on the location and the impact on the customer’s kWh price.

In addition to setting up their own charging infrastructure, charging at public charging points is also an important criterion for customers in the decision-making process for battery-electric trucks. With MAN Charge&Go, MAN has developed a strong bundle of solutions for public charging that makes it as easy as possible for customers to find truck-compatible charging points, a clear price structure and, finally, payment at the charging points.

MAN’s eTruck ready standard

The new eTruck ready standard should be emphasised in this context: for the first time, it shows truck-compatible charging points that have been assessed according to strict MAN criteria. These are listed in two levels on the digital map: eTruck ready and eTruck limited. While eTruck ready shows unrestricted truck charging points, the charging points labelled as limited have restrictions – e.g. in terms of vehicle length.

During the eMobility 360° consulting phase by MAN Transport Solutions, this unique European truck charging overview map provides another special feature: in addition to the charging points currently available on the network, it also shows the charging points planned by the end of 2025. By the end of this year, the truck-compatible charging points will total over 1,000 locations. This initial network already enables the use of electric lorries on many long-distance routes. MAN is also making an important contribution to this together with E.ON by setting up around 80 public charging locations at MAN service centres by the end of 2025.

Following the launch of MAN Charge&Go in all European core markets in May 2025, this card will also help customers to search online for suitable truck charging points. MAN Charge&Go is a charging tariff that applies to the network of the same name. A card is used for authentication at the charging station. MAN Charge&Go was developed so that mixed fleets can also use the offer. A consolidated and transparent invoice at the end of the month provides an overview of the charging costs for the entire fleet at all charging points used.

MAN SmartRoute finds the ideal charging stop

Another service from the MAN eTruck digital portfolio is MAN SmartRoute. The digital service is available to fleet managers embedded in the RIO Fleet Monitor and actively supports them in route planning. Taking into account the battery charge level and the charging capacity of the respective charging stations, MAN SmartRoute always finds the ideal charging stops and thus creates the right route. The service is part of the integrated digital package, which MAN eTGX and eTGS customers can use at no extra cost for the first five years.

MAN offers a comprehensive portfolio of battery-electric trucks for all sectors: from the 12-tonne eTGL, to lowliner and standard semitrailer tractors, chassis applications with 4×2 and 6×2 axle configurations as well as six different cabs from the eTGX and eTGS model series.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus