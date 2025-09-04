MAN eTrucks: Already over 5 million kilometres in customer use

MAN eTGX customer fleet saves around 3,600 tonnes of CO₂ over 5 million kilometres

Proven in real-world operation: fully electric trucks from MAN Truck & Bus have already reliably covered over five million kilometres in daily use since the beginning of 2025 in the fleets of major European logistics service providers such as DB Schenker, Dachser, Duvenbeck and Dräxlmaier. This underlines the practical suitability of MAN’s electric trucks for a wide range of transport tasks. Using 100 per cent green electricity, the approximately 200 battery-electric trucks with an average consumption of 90 kWh per 100 km, which MAN put into customer use even before the start of series production, would have saved around 3,600 tonnes of CO2 in operation – compared to diesel trucks with a consumption of around 27 litres per 100 kilometres. Assuming that each of these vehicles covers 1.2 million kilometres in its lifetime, these eTrucks alone could save a total of around 172,000 tonnes of CO2 under the same conditions. That is roughly the same amount of carbon dioxide emitted annually by a German city with a population of 32,000.

Friedrich Baumann, Executive Board Member for Sales and Customer Solutions at MAN Truck & Bus, says: “The five million kilometres covered in customer use are impressive proof of the practical suitability of our MAN eTrucks. Whether in automotive, timber or food logistics, the versatility of the vehicles is convincing across all industries. With our series production, we are now broadening this strength and providing our customers with the best solutions for sustainable road freight transport.”

Start of series production and growing demand

In June 2025, series production of the eTGX and eTGS began at the MAN plant in Munich – vehicles that are particularly suitable for use on medium and long distances or in the construction or municipal sectors. The innovative mixed production line, which manufactures both diesel and electric trucks on a single line, can produce up to 100 vehicles per day. The goal is to exceed the 1,000 order mark for electric trucks by the end of the year. The demand for e-trucks is impressive: shortly after the start of series production, MAN already has almost 800 heavy-duty electric trucks in its order books. In the first half of 2025, MAN recorded growth in electric vehicles of 238 per cent compared to the same period last year – but still from a low base.

More and more logistics companies are relying on MAN eTrucks

The list of companies already relying on MAN eTrucks is growing steadily. At the Behrens Group, one of Germany’s leading timber wholesalers, MAN eTGX trucks have already clocked up over 50,000 km in fully electric mode. The eTrucks are equipped with swap bodies for electric forklifts and are partly charged with their own photovoltaic electricity. In France, the Jacky Perrenot Group, one of Europe’s largest food transport companies, has taken delivery of the first vehicles. The order comprises a total of more than 100 eTrucks. In the Netherlands, logistics service providers Cornelissen, van Doorn and Koopman are using the first eTrucks for urban and regional distribution transport. In Poland, Danone is using fully electric MAN trucks for food transport, thereby reducing its carbon footprint along the supply chain. In Portugal, the freight forwarder TJA is strengthening its fleet with eTrucks for national logistics tasks. In the far north, Nor Tekstil, Norway’s largest textile service provider, has taken delivery of its first MAN eTrucks, and in Denmark, the beverage group Royal Unibrew is relying on fully electric trucks for more sustainable deliveries to retailers. MAN is also seeing growing interest in electric trucks in the municipal sector: among other things, an Austrian association of twelve cities and municipalities has agreed a framework contract for up to 45 vehicles.

