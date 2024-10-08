MAN eTruck includes MAN DigitalServices package as standard

Comprehensive digital services for MAN eTruck customers at no additional cost

With the purchase of a new MAN eTGX or eTGS, the customer receives a bundle of digital services for five years at no additional cost. With the integrated digital package, MAN Truck & Bus is helping its eTruck customers to get started with electromobility. Together with established services such as Geo, Timed, Compliant M and Perform, new services tailored to the requirements of electrically powered fleets such as MAN eManager and MAN SmartRoute are also part of this digital package. The MAN ServiceCare S service is free anyway and the MAN Driver App is available to download for free. In addition, the MAN Charge&Go charging service, which includes a charging card, can be booked free of charge. Charging costs are billed according to consumption.

MAN DigitalServices are perfectly harmonised with both diesel and electric technology. Existing services have been specifically expanded to include eTruck-specific functions. The Perform service, for example, has been expanded to include a detailed energy consumption analysis and includes useful functions that enable monitoring of the electrical power take-off and the air conditioning system, among other things. In addition, completely new solutions have been developed specifically for the requirements of electrically powered fleets. These include MAN eManager M, MAN Charge&Go and MAN SmartRoute.

The MAN eManager controls the charging management and preconditioning of the electric vehicles. It also offers additional functions for optimising daily operation. These include access to battery-relevant data for detailed vehicle and battery monitoring. It is also possible to see which vehicles are on the route, travelling or stationary. Battery monitoring also includes data on daily charging and discharging processes, air conditioning, outside temperature and energy consumption, for example.

MAN SmartRoute helps customers to ensure that their eTrucks are always travelling on the most efficient route and that they head for the right charging station at the right time. An optimum route is continuously calculated based on individual parameters such as battery charge status, remaining range, public charging stations and traffic. MAN SmartRoute immediately suggests suitable alternatives, if a parameter changes. Relevant information is made available to both the driver in the vehicle’s infotainment system and the dispatcher on the RIO platform in real time.

The MAN Charge&Go charging service is the eTruck-specific solution for public charging. The constantly growing Europe-wide MAN Charge&Go charging network is specially designed for commercial vehicles. Charging stations suitable for the route are suggested to the dispatcher via MAN SmartRoute. Drivers can view the charging points in the infotainment system in the vehicle and in the MAN Driver App. MAN Charge&Go customers can thus plan the charging of their vehicles, pay at the charging point and benefit from a consolidated invoice at the end of the month. The fleet manager gains greater transparency thanks to an easy-to-understand price structure and consolidated invoices. The tried-and-tested MAN Mobile24 support also provides round-the-clock assistance in the event of problems with the charging process. MAN Charge&Go works across all brands and is therefore also interesting for mixed fleets.

The aforementioned digital, electro-specific services will be available from mid-2025.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus