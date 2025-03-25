MAN Driver App wins Telematik Award

Award for outstanding development achievements and solutions in the field of telematics

MAN Truck & Bus has won the Telematik Award in the “Telematics Apps” category with the MAN Driver App. The award recognizes outstanding development achievements and solutions in the field of telematics. It is awarded every two years by a specialist jury consisting of renowned members from business and science as well as specialist journalists, users and experts. With the MAN Driver App, MAN is focusing on “making the benefits of digitalisation accessible to drivers”, says Olaf Lies, the patron of the Telematics Award 2024, Lower Saxony’s Minister for Economic Affairs, Construction, Transport and Digitalisation.

This is exemplified by the new feature of the MAN Driver App. In conjunction with MAN SimplePay, drivers of MAN trucks and other truck brands can save themselves the way to the checkout at selected acceptance points, as transactions for refuelling can be processed in a contactless manner via the MAN Driver App. For this purpose, fuel cards from the mobility service provider UTA Edenred can be digitally stored in MAN SimplePay. The company’s acceptance network comprises around 88,000 outlets in 40 countries.

Around 1,900 petrol stations in Germany, Belgium, Italy, Lithuania, Austria, Poland, Spain and Hungary currently support the contactless fuel card functionality of MAN SimplePay. Further stations and countries will be added continuously. Truck drivers can also use MAN SimplePay and the MAN Driver App to find the right parking space in the TRAVIS Road Services partner network. The booking of parking spaces and the authorization of transactions also take place in a contactless way via the MAN Driver App. The MAN SimplePay digital platform helps fleet managers to manage the operating costs of their fleet even more economically and to identify potential savings more easily.

“The central MAN brand promise to our customers is: Simplifying Business,” says Friedrich-W. Baumann, Member of the Executive Board for Sales & Customer Solutions. “It is the guiding principle of our daily work and has also guided us in the development of the MAN Driver App. The goal was always clear: with the app and our other digital services, we want to make our customers’ jobs even more efficient and easier. That’s why I’m particularly pleased that the jury of the Telematik Award also honoured the performance of our highly motivated team. This is an incentive for all of us to constantly align our services with the current needs of the market and create solutions for our customers’ challenges.” “The MAN Driver App helps to simplify everyday work on board of trucks and buses – on the one hand, it enables efficient networking between drivers, fleet managers, MAN workshops and the MAN Mobile24 breakdown service, and on the other hand, the app offers drivers access to additional MAN DigitalServices,” explains Marta Klusak, Head of Digital Products for Fleet Management & Driver Solutions in IT. “Together with our customers and in line with market requirements, we will continue to develop the MAN Driver App in the coming years. In this way, we want to provide our customers with ever better support in their challenging day-to-day work.” Stephan Sainer, Senior Manager MAN Digital Services, adds: “Development achievements such as the MAN Driver App can only be accomplished with an outstanding team spirit – and always with the common goal in mind: Simplifying Business.”

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus