MAN double-decker down under for the first time

38 bright yellow double-decker buses have been operating since the end of last year between Sydney’s business centre and the Northern Beaches – on the B line. This line currently connects the Wynyard Railway Station with Mona Vale, but is set to be expanded to Newport this year. Penske Commercial Vehicles, MAN Truck & Bus’ sales partner in Australia and New Zealand, supplied the MAN A95 double-decker buses to Transport for New South Wales. “After various successful projects with the MAN A95 chassis in Singapore and Hong Kong, this marks a further expansion of our presence on the market and we are delighted to have now made it into the double-decker city bus segment in Australia as well”, says Christian Schuf, Head of Sales & Product Bus MAN Truck & Bus Asia Pacific. “In order to continue to meet the wide range of market requirements, the A95 chassis has also been available with the Euro 6c exhaust version since the beginning of the year”, he adds.

The MAN A95 low-floor bus chassis for Transport for New South Wales – the operator of the B line – will be powered by a 320 hp (235 kW) six-cylinder diesel engine in compliance with Euro 5. The ZF Ecolife automatic gearbox with integrated hydraulic retarder combines sustainable driving with high efficiency whilst ensuring impressive smooth running. The driver, passengers and nearby residents all benefit from the low exhaust gas emissions and the quiet engine. Passengers can easily board and alight thanks to the low entry height at both outward-swinging doors and the kneeling function, which allows the vehicle to be lowered at the side. Real-time information such as ETA and scheduled stops is clearly displayed on large screens. Various safety features such as the electronic brake system (EBS), electronic stability program (ESP) and rollover protection (ROP) safeguard passenger and driver safety. The body of the twelve metre long vehicles originates from Malaysian body manufacturer Gemilang.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.