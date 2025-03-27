MAN aims to sell more than 30,000 vans in 2025

Van segment to become the mainstay of MAN's business - EU market share to rise to 3.5% in 2024

The van segment is increasingly becoming a mainstay of MAN Truck & Bus’s business. The aim is to sell over 30,000 vans for the first time in 2025, after setting another record in 2024 with around 27,700 units. 98% of vans are still sold in Europe. In future, international markets – including the United Arab Emirates – will also be targeted. The model portfolio is now also complete. After the staggered model year change, MAN minibuses are available again.

‘The van is an enormous growth story for MAN. From zero to 27,700 in the past eight years with a market share of 3.5% in Europe. And we have continuously expanded the portfolio. With the MAN TGE Next Level, we have carried out the most comprehensive update in our model history with a versatile range of state-of-the-art assistance systems. The vehicle forms the basis for our customised individual solutions with complete vehicles ex works and from MAN INDIVIDUAL as an in-house refinement workshop. Together with our comprehensive service network, we have a fantastic offer for our customers,’ says Daniel Holbein, Head of MAN Business Van.

The new MAN TGE Coach and MAN TGE Intercity minibuses based on the 2025 model year, known as the TGE Next Level, complete the MAN range. The basic minibus vehicle, the MAN TGE Next Level, is better protected against digital manipulation thanks to a fundamental adaptation of the on-board network architecture, control units and sensors. The active safety of passengers is of particular importance in passenger transport. This has been significantly improved by new assistance systems in the minibuses. The following systems have been added: Blind Spot and Collision Warning (standard on minibuses), Turn Assist (new option), Cruise Assist Plus incl. Emergency Assist, ACC Stop & Go and Active Lane Keeping and Traffic Jam Assist (new option). The standard assistance systems Emergency Brake Assist and Traffic Sign Recognition also help to increase passenger safety.

The driver also benefits from the MAN minibuses of model year 2025, as their workplace has been completely modernised. The now digital driver’s workplace is ergonomically designed with intuitively arranged controls and plenty of storage space. With the digital instrument cluster, the driver always has all the important details in view and, thanks to the newly developed ergonomic multifunction steering wheel, can select the new assistance systems and other functions without letting go of the wheel. Keyless start, electronic parking brake, MAN SmartLink and the new automatic gear lever, which is now located directly on the steering column, make everyday work even easier.

The central MAN Media Van touch display serves as the new command centre in the vehicle and enables the vehicle functions to be controlled. It comes with a 10.4-inch display, DAB+ tuner and Bluetooth interface as standard. Additional functions such as navigation, voice control, media streaming and a 12.9-inch display can be ordered as options.

The MAN TGE Intercity is suitable as a shuttle bus, e.g. for schools and clubs, or for excursions in the hotel industry. It is available with 16 or 19 passenger seats. As a 16-seater, the TGE Intercity offers a wheelchair space in the rear after removing four seats. As a 19-seater, the operator benefits from increased passenger capacity. The MAN TGE Coach is the minibus for demanding tour groups and individual passenger transport. Up to 16 passengers can enjoy high-quality, adjustable leather seats and additional legroom in the TGE Coach. This ensures a comfortable journey, especially on longer journeys. The wood-look floor, the interior panelling with high-quality materials and the ambient lighting set visual accents. Further highlights of the TGE Coach are the spacious boot, which can be accessed via the tailgate, and the privacy glazing.

Both MAN minibuses offer passengers convenient access via the electric swing-out door on the passenger side. The separate air conditioning system in the passenger compartment also comes as standard. The 13 kW auxiliary air conditioning system automatically provides sufficient fresh air and comfortable temperatures. The cooled air reaches every passenger via the luggage racks with service sets and air vents. Rear-wheel drive with 120 kW (163 hp), the minibuses are available with a manual 6-speed gearbox (Intercity only) or the new 8-speed automatic transmission. The permissible total weight of the minibuses is five tonnes.

For passenger transport, the Munich-based commercial vehicle manufacturer also has the MAN TGE combi van with the three product lines Basic, Shuttle and Mobility in its ex-works programme. The 3.5-tonne vehicle for a maximum of eight passengers impresses with the combined transport of passengers and cargo. Two roof heights, two wheelbases and front, rear and all-wheel drive are available for the TGE Combi.

In addition, the MAN TGE is enjoying growing popularity among bus conversion companies throughout Europe. One example is the Civitas Economy low-floor minibus from Dutch manufacturer Tribus. The 3.5-tonne vehicle with a maximum of eight passenger seats can also be used flexibly in public transport thanks to its electronic destination display, low-floor area with wheelchair ramp, variable Triflex Air floor system with folding seats and wide metro doors.

SOURCE: MAN Truck & Bus