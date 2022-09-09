Making roads safer: Knorr-Bremse TruckServices equips Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein bus fleet with ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 retrofittable turning assistant

Munich, September 09, 2022 – Knorr-Bremse TruckServices is the commercial vehicle aftermarket segment of Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. By the end of 2023, the company is contracted to equip more than 500 buses operated by Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein (VHH) with the retrofittable ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 turning assistant. The contract also includes an option to upgrade another 100 buses.

“We’re delighted that we’ve been asked to install our retrofittable turning assistant on more than 500 buses run by Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein by 2023. Urban environments often have narrow streets and complex intersections, representing a particular challenge for drivers and thus a high risk for cyclists and pedestrians. With this upgrade, we’re making a major contribution to improving road safety along the routes on which VHH operates. This retrofitting contract is a perfect fit with our ‘Zero Accidents’ vision,” says Alexander Wagner, Vice President Aftermarket / TruckServices EMEA at Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems.

“We’re very pleased to be upgrading our buses with the ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 turning assistant from Knorr-Bremse TruckServices. Our city buses often have to travel down narrow streets, making lots of turns in the process. The only way we can effectively support our drivers is by fitting a high-quality system and implementing a holistic solution that will help to avoid future accidents involving pedestrians in the Hamburg metropolitan region,” explains Toralf Müller, Managing Director of VHH.

ProFleet Assist+ uses computer-vision algorithms to reliably distinguish between vulnerable road users and other objects, consequently minimizing the number of false alerts.

With around 2,340 employees and some 670 buses, Hamburg-based Verkehrsbetriebe Hamburg-Holstein GmbH (VHH) is the second largest local mass transit operator in northern Germany. The transit company carries roughly 66.9 million passengers every year.

Knorr-Bremse (ISIN: DE000KBX1006, ticker symbol: KBX) is the global market leader for braking systems and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles. Knorr-Bremse’s products make a decisive contribution to greater safety and energy efficiency on rail tracks and roads around the world. About 30,500 employees at over 100 sites in more than 30 countries use their competence and motivation to satisfy customers worldwide with products and services.

In 2021, Knorr-Bremse’s two divisions together generated revenues of EUR 6.7 billion. For more than 115 years, the company has been the industry innovator, driving developments in mobility and transportation technologies with an edge in connected system solutions. Knorr-Bremse is one of Germany’s most successful industrial companies and profits from the key global megatrends: Urbanization, Sustainability, Digitalization and Mobility.