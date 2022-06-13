Making roads safer for vulnerable road users: Knorr-Bremse TruckServices equips regiobus Hannover’s bus fleet with ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2 retrofittable turning assistant

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices and regiobus Hannover have signed a supply contract covering 192 standard and articulated buses

Knorr-Bremse TruckServices is the commercial vehicle aftermarket segment of Knorr-Bremse, the global market leader for braking systems and a leading supplier of other rail and commercial vehicle systems. The company is currently helping regiobus Hannover GmbH to equip 192 standard and articulated buses as well as eight other vehicles with the retrofittable turning assistant ProFleet Assist+ Gen 2.

“We’re absolutely delighted that our retrofittable turning assistant is being installed on 192 buses run by regiobus Hannover, enabling us to make yet another major contribution to road safety by helping to mitigate accident blackspots. This retrofitting order is a perfect fit with our ‘Zero Accidents’ vision,” explains Alexander Wagner, Head of Aftermarket / TruckServices EMEA at Knorr-Bremse Commercial Vehicle Systems.

“Smart driver assistance systems are helping our drivers cope with increasingly complex traffic situations, which is why regiobus relies on technical solutions that help avoid accidents. By opting for Knorr-Bremse’s total solution, we’re pleased to invest in a turning assistant solution with a convincing value proposition in terms of functionality and quality,” adds Elke van Zadel, regiobus Managing Director.

The turning assistant developed by Knorr-Bremse TruckServices and Intel company Mobileye increases road safety for vulnerable road users while assisting bus drivers employed by regiobus Hannover in their everyday work. Using computer-vision algorithms, ProFleet Assist+ reliably distinguishes between vulnerable road users and other objects, consequently minimizing the number of false alerts. After completing the installation training of their workshop personnel, regiobus Hannover is currently installing the manufacturer-independent retrofittable turning assistant on its buses.

The regiobus Hannover bus company serves outlying areas in the Hanover Region with approximately 260 of its own buses plus another 130 vehicles operated by subcontractors.

SOURCE: Knorr-Bremse