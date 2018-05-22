Make summer travel safer, save time and money with Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert system

With gas prices rising and the summer road trip season here, properly inflated vehicle tires are a must. Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert feature relieves the pressure of worrying about perfectly inflated tires.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), four out of five consumers are driving with improperly inflated tires – too much or too little air pressure. With properly inflated tires, those consumers could save as much as 11 cents per gallon on fuel and extend the life of a tire by 4,700 miles.

In the U.S., Nissan has sold more than 5.3-million vehicles with the brand’s exclusive Easy-Fill Tire Alert Technology – about 21 million tires. As demonstrated in a recent video comparison, the feature allows underinflated tires to be filled to the recommended pressure in about half the time compared to using a traditional tire gauge.

“Ensuring your tires are inflated to the correct pressure is one very simple step consumers can take to help make their vehicles safer, especially with the start of summer road trips,” said Sarah Cardinali, senior manager, Product Safety, Nissan North America. “Nissan’s Easy-Fill Tire Alert takes the guesswork out of filling tires and makes simple vehicle maintenance less intimidating for the average driver.”

Standard tire pressure monitoring systems alert drivers when tire pressure is low. However, Nissan’s easy-to-use Easy-Fill Tire Alert helps consumers quickly and conveniently fill their tires to the correct pressures every time without the need for a handheld pressure device or looking up the correct tire pressure numbers.

How it works:

Park the vehicle in a safe location and apply the parking brake

Put the vehicle in park (automatic transmission) and the leave the ignition in the on (accessory mode) position with the engine off

Once air starts filling the tire, the exterior lights begin to flash to indicate Easy-Fill Tire Alert is monitoring the change in air pressure

When the correct tire pressure is reached, the vehicle horn will sound

If the tire is over-inflated, the horn sounds again and the hazard indicators flash three times, signaling the need to release some air





In the current lineup, Easy-Fill Tire Alert is available on 12 different nameplates: Altima, Armada, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, TITAN, Versa and Versa Note.

Easy-Fill Tire Alert is one of many technologies that are part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility vision – the company’s approach to changing how cars are powered, driven and integrated with society.

