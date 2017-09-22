Majorie Loeb, Partner, Mayer Brown confirmed for Connected Car Detroit.

Marjorie Loeb is a partner in Mayer Brown’s Chicago office and a member of the Corporate & Securities practice.

Prior to joining Mayer Brown, Marjorie was senior vice president and general counsel and secretary at Chrysler Group, LLC, and following its integration into the Fiat Group, senior vice president and general counsel North America for Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, N.V.

She has substantial corporate transaction and commercial contracting experience, both as a member of a law firm and as in-house counsel to publicly traded global manufacturing companies. She is well-versed at change and crisis management and providing strategic advice to boards of directors and top management in corporate governance, regulatory compliance, capital raising and corporate restructuring initiatives, as well as managing critical litigation for global manufacturing companies.

About Connected Car Detroit

Organised by AUTOMOTIVE MEGATRENDS (www.automotivemegatrends.com), Connected Car Detroit is a one-day conference dedicated to the stakeholders responsible for the technology behind the connected car, and the services that connectivity facilitates. Featuring two industry keynotes, two high-level panel discussions, 20+ speakers and over 300 delegates, Connected Car Detroit will bring together key automotive industry stakeholders to network and discuss the technologies and trends central to the evolution of the connected car.

Connected Car Detroit takes place on 13 March 2018 at the The Henry Hotel, Dearborn, Michigan.

