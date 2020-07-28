Major order in Brazil: 100 Mercedes-Benz Actros for transport company Contatto

Mercedes-Benz do Brasil has received an order for 100 heavy trucks from Transportadora Contatto, a Brazilian transport company. The Mercedes-Benz Actros, with which Contatto is significantly renewing its fleet of 600 vehicles, are to be delivered by December 2020.

The new Brazilian-produced Actros uses global technologies and platforms. A large proportion of the innovations were developed with the declared aim of noticeably advancing drivers, customers and society. With new features like the Multimedia Cockpit, more sophisticated safety systems, and the MirrorCam instead of outside mirrors, the new Mercedes-Benz Actros thus provides the appropriate response to issues such as safety, fuel efficiency and availability.

It also brings new, market-specific solutions to customers: In the Brazilian Actros, for example, there is a modern Euro V engine working with a transmission system in a combination which is only available on the Brazilian market.

SOURCE: Daimler