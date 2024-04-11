Major order for Kuka: More than 700 robots for Volkswagen in Spain

The robot models, including the KUKA bestseller KR QUANTEC, will be installed at Volkswagen Navarra in Pamplona, Northern Spain. There they will be used in body-in-white production. Volkswagen is thus investing further in European automobile production.
KUKA and Volkswagen have maintained a successful partnership in Pamplona for almost 30 years. KUKA has been able to impress with many years of trusting cooperation, excellent service, and a low total cost of ownership for its robot models.
KUKA has been a strong and global partner to the automotive industry for decades. We are pleased to continue our trusting cooperation with Volkswagen
Peter Mohnen, CEO of KUKA AG
SOURCE: Kuka