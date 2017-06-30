Major order for 80 buses: Warsaw maintains confidence in Mercedes-Benz Conecto

The Warsaw transport company orders another 80 Conecto, maintaining its confidence in Mercedes-Benz city buses. More than 60 Mercedes‑Benz Conecto were already ordered by and supplied to the Polish capital’s public transport company in 2012. Friday 23 June 2017 saw the signing of the contract between the Warsaw public transport company MZA (Miejskie Zakłady Autobusowe) and Daimler Buses. The new vehicles will be handed over to the customer before the end of the year. 45 of the 80 vehicles are articulated buses offering seating for up to 145 passengers.

This is the third major order taken by Daimler Buses within a very short space of time. At the beginning of June Mercedes‑Benz do Brasil sold 200 vehicles to the Brazilian harbour city of Recife. In Mid-May an order was placed by the Saudi Public Transport Company (SAPTCO) for 600 city buses. This represents the largest individual order for Mercedes-Benz Citaro buses in the history of Daimler Buses.

