Major delivery for Daimler Trucks in India: 120 BharatBenz trucks for CJ Darcl Logistics

Just before India declared state of emergency in the wake of the Corona pandemic, Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV), Daimler’s commercial vehicle subsidiary in India completed a major order with the delivery of 120 BharatBenz trucks. The blue BharatBenz 4023T tractors were handed over to our customer CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. in Jamshedpur, in the north Indian state of Jharkand.

CJ Darcl Logistics Ltd. is a Joint Venture between Korean group CJ and Indian logistics company Darcl. It is one of India’s leading end-to-end transport and logistics companies. The customer already owns 112 BharatBenz trucks and with these additional 120 vehicles renews its commitment to our Indian truck brand in its effort to build a fleet of modern, reliable, safe and efficient trucks.

The BharatBenz 4023T tractors are specifically built for the customer’s requirements, most obvious of which is the striking blue livery. Furthermore, all trucks are equipped with DICV’s connectivity feature Truckonnect, allowing fleet-managers to track and analyse their vehicles in real time. For additional driver safety the trucks are fitted with the innovative Driver State Monitoring System (DSMS), helping drivers to stay attentive with the use of AI and vision technology.

As the youngest brand of Daimler Truck AG, BharatBenz trucks are tailored for the Indian market and its customer requirements. BharatBenz trucks are appreciated by Indian fleet customers in particular for their superior reliability, with several customer vehicles already crossing more than 1 million kilometers of running with the original factory built powertrain.

DICV produces and sells BharatBenz trucks and buses above 9 to 55 tons and has produced more than 100,000 BharatBenz vehicles since the market launch in 2012 – an unprecedented ramp-up in one of the world’s toughest commercial vehicle markets.

