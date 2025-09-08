Major commercial vehicle OEM selects Innoviz Technologies for future series production of Level 4 autonomous trucks

InnovizTwo High-Performance LiDAR Platform to be used in L4 autonomous trucks in North America

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (the “Company” or “Innoviz”), a leading Tier-1 direct supplier of high-performance, automotive-grade LiDAR sensor platforms and complementary software stacks, announced today it has been selected as a future series production supplier by a major commercial vehicle OEM (original equipment manufacturer) to supply advanced LiDAR units for SAE (Society of Automotive Engineers) Level 4 autonomous class-8 semi-trucks.

Under the terms of this selection, Innoviz is planned to supply first units of its InnovizTwo sensors to support the OEM’s data collection trucking fleet this year. In parallel, Innoviz will develop software modifications to the InnovizTwo platform to address the OEM’s unique vehicle integration requirements. The OEM’s SAE Level 4 autonomous trucks are expected to be deployed across a broad range of highway and regional routes in North America, helping fleet operators reduce costs, improve uptime, and enhance road safety.

“Winning this L4 program with a major and respected truck manufacturer is a milestone that reflects our ability to scale across sectors,” said Omer Keilaf, CEO and Co-Founder of Innoviz Technologies. “These trucks require LiDARs that can endure extreme conditions while maintaining the highest performance. InnovizTwo has demonstrated itself on this front with highest resolution, blockage resiliency, and the reliability needed to drive autonomy at scale for these trucks.”

This selection comes on the heels of the SAE L3 development program awarded to Innoviz earlier this year with a Top 5 passenger vehicle OEM and strengthens Innoviz’s position as a preferred 3D sensing partner for global OEMs, AV (autonomous vehicle) providers as they continue to advance their ADAS (Advanced Driver Assistant Systems) and AV systems with LiDAR sensors that deliver exceptional resolution, range, and reliability.

SOURCE: PR Newswire