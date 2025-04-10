Mahle wins electrification order in China

Mahle secures another order in the field of electrification in China

Mahle secures another order in the field of electrification in China. By supplying a DC/DC converter the technology group is supporting an international car manufacturer in China with its future battery-electric model range. The contract volume is €200 million. Series production at the Mahle Changshu location will start in the middle of 2028. “China is the leading market for the electrification of vehicles, and I am pleased that this order will enable us to expand our presence in the largest automotive market in the world,” said Dr. Roger Busch, Mahle Head of Sales & Technology and Member of the Management Committee. “The speed of innovation in China is enormous. We see potential for further growth, especially in the areas of electrification and thermal management.”

DC/DC converters transform the voltage of the high-voltage battery from 800 volts into a low voltage level of 12 volts. This supplies all 12 volts devices in a vehicle that cannot be operated with a battery voltage of 800 volts, for example cameras, multimedia systems, or electric pumps.

Mahle will manufacture the product in its currently emerging production and development location for e-mobility in Changshu. Around 600 employees work there.

The Group cooperates with all international vehicle and engine manufacturers in China, as well as major Chinese OEMs. Mahle develops and produces locally for the Chinese market and the world.

SOURCE: Mahle