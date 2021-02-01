MAHLE successfully completes Keihin acquisition

With effect from February 1, 2021, MAHLE has taken over the air conditioning business in Japan, Thailand, and the USA from the former Keihin Corporation (now Hitachi Astemo, Ltd.). The antitrust authorities have given their approval. Four production sites and one development center are now being integrated into the MAHLE Group. With this acquisition, MAHLE is strengthening its position in the field of air conditioning systems. This is one of the strategic future fields of the group.

“With this important acquisition, we are strengthening our presence and customer connections in Asia and North America in a business area that will become even more important not only for conventional drives, but especially for alternative drives. We want to continue growing in this area in particular,” says Dr. Jörg Stratmann, Chairman of the MAHLE Management Board and CEO.

A total of around 1,700 people are employed at the new locations. Air conditioning units and components for their peripherals are developed and manufactured here. With alternative drives, the demands on the efficiency and performance of the air conditioning system are significantly higher, as it directly impacts the range of electric vehicles and thus customer acceptance, among others.

SOURCE: Mahle