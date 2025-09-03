Mahle pioneers with high-voltage charging technologies for the aftermarket

Mahle is taking on a leading role as a supplier of high-voltage charging technologies for electric vehicles on the international aftermarket

Mahle is taking on a leading role as a supplier of high-voltage charging technologies for electric vehicles on the international aftermarket. The Group is responding to the growing number of registrations worldwide and the accompanying increase in maintenance and repair orders for battery-electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids in automotive workshops. The first products in the new portfolio will be input filters beginning in October 2025 and onboard chargers from the end of the year. Both components come directly from the original equipment manufacturing of the Mahle Group and fulfill the highest quality standards. They will initially be available for Renault, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, and Opel models. Further power electronics and high-voltage components will follow in the course of the coming year. Visitors to the IAA Mobility, which is taking place from September 9 to 14, 2025, in Munich, can find out all about the comprehensive range of e-mobility services on offer from Mahle Lifecyle and Mobility at the Mahle stand in Hall A1 and in the “Test Drives” area.

“By consistently expanding our product range for electric vehicles and plug-in hybrids, we are already positioning ourselves for our workshop partners in this growing market segment,” said Dr. Armin Messerer, Director Product Management and Purchasing at Mahle Lifecycle and Mobility. “Workshops and end customers benefit from the strong position Mahle holds in original equipment for drive, charging, and thermal management systems because the Group’s expertise is directly incorporated into the spare parts and service business in equal measure.”

Input filters protect the high-voltage battery and the power and charging electronics from overvoltage peaks or unwanted signals during charging.

On-board chargers convert alternating current (AC) from the power grid into direct current (DC) so that it can be stored in the vehicle’s high-voltage battery. Like all other electrical and electronic components, high-voltage components are subject to wear and tear due to aging, vibration, penetration of moisture, or superheating. This means their importance in the spare parts and service business will grow significantly.

In addition to the high-voltage components, the aftermarket business segment of the Mahle Group is presenting its TechPRO®2 diagnostic tool with artificial intelligence (AI) function as well as its E-HEALTH-Charge battery diagnostic solution at the IAA Mobility 2025 in Munich.

