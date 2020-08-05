MAHLE launches new generation of its e-bike drive system

MAHLE is launching a new generation of its drive system for e-bikes. Thanks to an extremely compact design, the X35+ system consisting of wheel hub motor, battery, and control units can be integrated almost invisibly into a conventional bicycle frame. Rather than follow the trend toward maximum power output, MAHLE offers ideal user-oriented performance. This makes the system not only more streamlined but also significantly lighter. Including the battery, its total weight is just 3.5 kilograms. The hardware is supplemented by an integrated connectivity solution featuring mobile and web-based apps. The MAHLE e-bike solution is therefore perfectly suited to sports and leisure applications as well as everyday mobility. The automotive supplier headquartered in Stuttgart/Germany has been operating an e-bike business segment for four years and counts numerous well-known e-bike manufacturers among its customers.

“With our drive system, we’re giving the bicycle back its identity. With the battery integrated into the frame, and the wheel hub motor, there are hardly any visible signs of electrification. E-bikes can now look sporty, slim, and elegant again,” explains Jochen Sommer, head of MAHLE’s e-bike business segment.

The MAHLE drive unit in the X35+ system supports the rider by seamlessly delivering 250 watts of power at the touch of a button. When switched off, the unit offers no resistance, and muscle power can be used for a natural cycling experience. The electric drive is powered by an accumulator battery with a capacity of 245 watt hours. An additional range extender battery with a capacity of 208 watt hours is optionally available.

For connectivity, MAHLE has developed its own app, which interacts with the main components. This allows the user to analyze numerous pieces of information—for example, how far and how fast he or she has ridden, how much electrical assistance was needed during the journey, his or her pulse while cycling, and even cruising range and maintenance requirements. The system also incorporates additional functions, such as antitheft protection. When out on the road or trail, a Bluetooth interface takes care of the smartphone connection and important functions, including—but not limited to—real-time data on the e-bike and the current ride, GPS, changing ride assistance levels, and trip recording.

SOURCE: MAHLE