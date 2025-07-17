Mahle invests in global knowledge transfer

Mahle Lifecycle and Mobility expands its range of training courses for trading partners, workshops and fleet operators

Mahle Lifecycle and Mobility is expanding and restructuring its range of training courses. “The need to create opportunities for advanced training for technicians in workshops and employees in wholesale is increasing,” said Philipp Grosse Kleimann, member of the Mahle Management Committee and Head of Mahle Lifecycle and Mobility. “With the inauguration of our new Global Training Center in Stuttgart, we have successfully begun the worldwide expansion of our refined training structure.” The facility has over 1,300 sqm of training space, five fully equipped workshop workstations and offers enough space to train up to 15 partners simultaneously under practical conditions. Mahle will use the Stuttgart model to set up new training centers in other countries, such as France and Italy. The improved training structure also includes the Mahle training portal. Interested parties can use this online platform to book training courses but additionally access technical user knowledge across the entire Mahle portfolio – from spare parts to workshop equipment. “We see ourselves as a supplier of spare parts and workshop equipment, but also as a strong partner for the workshops with a comprehensive package of solutions that combines consulting, service and training,” said Philipp Grosse Kleimann.

The growing influx of alternative drive types, such as battery-electric or hybrid vehicles, in the independent spare parts market is extending the scope of tasks in workshops to include vehicle diagnostics, cooling circuit maintenance, and work on battery systems. This is the reason why Mahle spare parts and service division chose the strategic location of the training center right next to the technology group’s development and test center for traction batteries. “At Mahle Lifecycle and Mobility, we are increasingly utilizing our internal competence to respond early to future developments in the independent spare parts market,” said Felix-Matthias Walter, Director Global Service Solutions at Mahle Lifecycle and Mobility. “We are actively looking for proximity to workshops and wholesalers to find out where the greatest need for further training lies.”

Suitable for every situation

The improved Mahle training portal is expanding the range of training courses for workshops as well as service providers and offers targeted and flexible opportunities for advanced training for every knowledge level. Technicians and wholesale partners can choose between free live online training courses, in which qualified trainers are directly available for questions and exchange, and short e-learning courses to impart basic knowledge or provide more in-depth technical knowledge. In addition, visitors to the portal can book face-to-face trainings quickly and easily and access over 120 technical documents such as damage brochures or oil quantity manuals. The training offer is available in German, English, Polish, and Portuguese. More languages are currently being prepared.

SOURCE: Mahle