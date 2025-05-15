Mahle India receives award for Intelligent Thermal Management System

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M), one of the largest car manufacturers in India, has given MAHLE the "Special Appreciation Award" for its Intelligent Thermal Management System (ITMS)

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited (M&M), one of the largest car manufacturers in India, has given MAHLE the “Special Appreciation Award” for its Intelligent Thermal Management System (ITMS). MAHLE has developed the system especially for the first platform of battery electric vehicles (BEV) XEV 9e and BE 6 from M&M. The ITMS was designed specifically for regional market requirements. Particularly noteworthy are the intelligent control strategy and software, which optimize the temperature in the interior and the battery as well as the air flow at the cooling module. As a result, MAHLE has significantly improved the energy efficiency of the system and reduced the power consumption of the electric compressor by 15 to 20 percent compared to reference vehicles without making any concessions in terms of comfort. India is one of the core markets of the German automotive supplier. Therefore, many parts are produced locally. The Indian e-vehicle market is in an early growth phase, to which electric two-wheelers (e2Ws) and electric tricycles (e3Ws) make a significant contribution. Annual new registrations of e-vehicles are expected to reach 5.9 million units by 2030. MAHLE is committed to make a decisive contribution to this transformation.

“I am very proud of our team in India. M&M honored the great cooperation, the first-class results and our contributions to M&M’s recently launched battery-electric vehicles”, said Jumana Al-Sibai, member of the MAHLE Group Management Board for Thermal and Fluid Systems. “With this award, MAHLE continues to demonstrate its commitment to innovation and excellence in providing cutting-edge solutions for its customers.”

The series production of the Intelligent Thermal Management System started after a 24-month development period at the end of last year. It includes functions such as intelligent control with advanced algorithms, optimal temperature control and multiple fault detection and -diagnosis. Many components of the thermal system, including ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) module, cooling module, controller, and coolant pump, are produced locally in India.

The group has been operating in India for six decades, with 14 locations including 11 manufacturing plants and one tech center, employing around 4,400 people. The company is producing electric drives for small vehicles for the local market – for motorcycles, scooters, and small transporters. For MAHLE, India is an important growth market. In 2024, MAHLE India achieved sales of 400 million Euros. The company plans to significantly expand its research and development activities on-site to pave the way for the widespread use of alternative drives.

