Mahle finalizes sale of its OEM thermostat business

Mahle has finalized the sale of its OEM thermostat business as of May 2, 2024. The sale transfers the thermostat segment to the industrial and investment holding firm ADMETOS, which will operate the business under the name BTT Solutions. As part of the deal, ADMETOS is taking on around 600 employees in six countries. In the spare parts and accessories market, the sale of thermostats under the Mahle and Behr brands will continue to be handled by the worldwide Mahle Aftermarket network.

“In ADMETOS, we have found an owner that offers both the company and its employees a stable, promising outlook. I would like to thank all employees in the thermostat product area,” said Jumana Al-Sibai, member of the Mahle Management Board and responsible for the thermal management business unit.

Mahle announced the sale of the thermostat product range to ADMETOS in August 2023. With its new strategy, Mahle is focusing on electrification and systems for thermal management, as well as cost leadership in components for highly efficient, green combustion engines. To this end, the thermostats product group does not represent a strategic Mahle OEM business segment.

