Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business sells 1904 vehicles in September

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), today announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of September 2025 stood at 1904 vehicles, a degrowth of 8%.

Consequent to the acquisition of majority stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. (“SML”), Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business now comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division and SML.

According to Vinod Sahay, Executive Chairman – SML, President – Aerospace, Defence, Trucks, Buses & CE, M&M, “The CV industry is navigating a transition period marked by both opportunities from lower GST and ongoing industry challenges. The month of September was partially impacted by deferment of purchase by customers till introduction of GST 2.0. We have passed the full benefit of GST and expect the demand to gradually ramp up.”

Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD) – September 2025

Category September YTD September F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Cargo Vehicles 742 813 -9% 4462 4129 8% Passenger Vehicles 212 204 4% 1981 2120 -7% MTBD Total 954 1017 -6% 6443 6249 3%

SML Isuzu Limited (SML) – September 2025

Category September YTD September F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Cargo Vehicles 370 407 -9% 2422 1879 29% Passenger Vehicles 580 648 -10% 5723 5748 -0.4% SML Total 950 1055 -10% 8145 7627 7%

Trucks & Buses Business (MTBD+SML) – September 2025

Category September YTD September F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 % Change Cargo Vehicles 1112 1220 -9% 6884 6008 15% Passenger Vehicles 792 852 -7% 7704 7868 -2% MTBD + SML Total 1904 2072 -8% 14588 13876 5%

