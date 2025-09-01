Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses Business sells 1701 vehicles in August

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), today announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of August 2025 stood at 1701 vehicles, a degrowth of 9%

Consequent to the acquisition of majority stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. (“SML”), Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business now comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division and SML.

According to Vinod Sahay, President – Aerospace, Defence, Trucks & Buses, M&M, “The CV industry remained under pressure in August due to the uncertainty surrounding proposed revisions in GST which impacted both dealer & retail sales. In addition, heavy rainfall & flooding in northern parts of the country also had a bearing on the demand. The upcoming festive season should lead to pickup in demand”

Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD) – August 2025

Category August YTD August F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 %Change Cargo Vehicles 668 641 4% 3720 3316 12% Passenger Vehicles 191 244 -22% 1769 1916 -8% MTBD Total 859 885 -3% 5489 5232 5%

SML Isuzu Limited (SML) – August 2025

Category August YTD August F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 %Change Cargo Vehicles 321 303 6% 2052 1472 39% Passenger Vehicles 521 687 -24% 5143 5100 1% SML Total 842 990 -15% 7195 6572 9%

Trucks & Buses Business (MTBD+SML) – August 2025

Category August YTD August F26 F25 % Change F26 F25 %Change Cargo Vehicles 989 944 5% 5772 4788 21% Passenger Vehicles 712 931 -24% 6912 7016 -1% MTBD + SML Total 1701 1875 -9% 12684 11804 7%

SOURCE: Mahindra