Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses Business sells 1701 vehicles in August

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), today announced that its overall sales including exports in the Trucks and Buses business (CV > 3.5T) for the month of August 2025 stood at 1701 vehicles, a degrowth of 9%.
Consequent to the acquisition of majority stake in SML Isuzu Ltd. (“SML”), Mahindra’s Trucks & Buses business now comprises of Mahindra Trucks & Buses division and SML.
According to Vinod Sahay, President – Aerospace, Defence, Trucks & Buses, M&M, “The CV industry remained under pressure in August due to the uncertainty surrounding proposed revisions in GST which impacted both dealer & retail sales. In addition, heavy rainfall & flooding in northern parts of the country also had a bearing on the demand. The upcoming festive season should lead to pickup in demand”
Mahindra Trucks & Buses (MTBD) – August 2025
|Category
|August
|YTD August
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Cargo Vehicles
|668
|641
|4%
|3720
|3316
|12%
|Passenger Vehicles
|191
|244
|-22%
|1769
|1916
|-8%
|MTBD Total
|859
|885
|-3%
|5489
|5232
|5%
SML Isuzu Limited (SML) – August 2025
|Category
|August
|YTD August
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Cargo Vehicles
|321
|303
|6%
|2052
|1472
|39%
|Passenger Vehicles
|521
|687
|-24%
|5143
|5100
|1%
|SML Total
|842
|990
|-15%
|7195
|6572
|9%
Trucks & Buses Business (MTBD+SML) – August 2025
|Category
|August
|YTD August
|F26
|F25
|% Change
|F26
|F25
|%Change
|Cargo Vehicles
|989
|944
|5%
|5772
|4788
|21%
|Passenger Vehicles
|712
|931
|-24%
|6912
|7016
|-1%
|MTBD + SML Total
|1701
|1875
|-9%
|12684
|11804
|7%
SOURCE: Mahindra