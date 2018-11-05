Mahindra’s Richard Haas named to Manufacturers Association Board of Directors, USA

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) announced that Richard (Rick) Haas, president and CEO – Mahindra Automotive North America, has been named to the NAM Board of Directors. As an NAM board member, Haas will work to advance a manufacturing policy agenda that promotes growth and prosperity for all Americans.

The NAM is the largest industrial trade association in the United States and the nation’s leading advocate for manufacturing. The NAM’s 14,000 members include some of the world’s most iconic brands, and more than 90 percent of its members are small and medium-sized businesses. The NAM Board, which comprises leaders representing companies of all sizes in every industrial sector, is the driving force behind the NAM’s advocacy efforts on issues affecting manufacturers.

“I am honored to be a part of the NAM Board as we advocate and promote policies that will ensure our continued growth and success as manufacturers,” said Haas. “It is critical that our elected officials and key stakeholders in Washington, D.C. understand how current policies and proposed changes to these policies impact the more than 12 million men and women employed in manufacturing here in the United States. I look forward to sharing Mahindra’s story and the stories of all manufacturers who are working tirelessly to keep our promises to our people and to our communities—particularly following the historic tax reform and regulatory relief we’ve seen over the past two years.”

In March of this year, Mahindra became the first automotive OEM to open a manufacturing operation in the Detroit area in more than 25 years when it launched its ROXOR off-road vehicle. The company’s Auburn Hills, Michigan operation serves as Mahindra’s North American headquarters and will play a key role in its plan to become a global player in a variety of mobility segments.

“Rick commands respect as a recognized leader in our industry, and the NAM will be stronger thanks to his service on our Board of Directors,” said NAM President and CEO Jay Timmons. “Across America, manufacturers are keeping our promise to deliver for our people and communities following tax reform and regulatory relief from Washington. The NAM’s mission is to ensure we keep moving forward by expanding trade, investing in infrastructure, reforming our immigration system, responding to the workforce crisis and so much more. Rick will bring invaluable insights as we work to drive even more manufacturing growth in America and be an advocate for the more than 12 million men and women who make things in America.”

