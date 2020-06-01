Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 9,560 vehicles in May 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the month of May 2020.
In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 3,867 vehicles in May 2020, compared to 20,608 vehicles in May 2019.
In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 5,170 vehicles in May 2020, as against 17,879 vehicles in May 2019.
Exports for the month of May 2020 were 484 vehicles.
The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 9,560 vehicles in May 2020, compared to 45,421 vehicles during May 2019.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Our performance during May has been muted, due to the challenges the industry is facing. We have opened 70% of our dealerships and retail sales have begun. We are seeing initial traction for our small commercial vehicles and SUV brands such as the Bolero and Scorpio. As new lockdown norms are being announced we are hopeful of demand gaining traction in the coming months.”
|Sales Summary May 2020
|Category
|May
|YTD May
|F21
|F20
|% Change
|F21
|F20
|% Change
|Passenger Vehicles
|3867
|20608
|-81%
|3867
|40574
|-90%
|Utility Vehicles
|3745
|19524
|-81%
|3745
|38372
|-90%
|Cars* + Vans
|122
|1084
|-89%
|122
|2202
|-94%
|Commercial Vehicles
|5170
|17879
|-71%
|5170
|35200
|-85%
|LCV < 3.5T
|5121
|16321
|-69%
|5121
|32605
|-84%
|LCV > 3.5T
|10
|921
|-99%
|10
|1484
|-99%
|MHCV
|39
|637
|-94%
|39
|1111
|-96%
|3W
|39
|4569
|-99%
|39
|8885
|-100%
|Total Domestic Sales
|9076
|43056
|-79%
|9076
|84659
|-89%
|Total Exports
|484
|2365
|-80%
|1217
|4483
|-73%
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|9560
|45421
|-79%
|10293
|89142
|-88%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
SOURCE: Mahindra