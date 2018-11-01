Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 58,416 vehicles during October 2018, a growth of 14%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for October 2018 which stood at 58,416 vehicles, compared to 51,160 vehicles during October 2017, a growth of 14%.

The company’s domestic sales touched 55,350 vehicles during October 2018, as against 48,860 vehicles in October 2017, a growth of 13%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 24,066 vehicles in October 2018, as against 23,453 vehicles in October 2017.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 24,353 vehicles in October 2018, registering a 26% growth. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 683 vehicles for the month. Exports for October 2018 stood at 3,066 vehicles, a growth of 33%.

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd.said, “For past few months, the automotive industry has been witnessing subdued retail sales for passenger vehicles segment, because of low consumer buying sentiment. Therefore, one has to remain cautious on how the festive season, ultimately, turns out to be. However, at Mahindra we are happy with the response to our Marazzo as well as the uptake for our commercial vehicle portfolio, driven by the newly launched Maha Bolero Pik-up (with 1,700 kg payload) in October”.

Sales Summary October 2018 Category October YTD October F19 F18 % Change F19 F18 % Change Passenger Vehicles 24066 23453 3% 145795 145302 0% Utility Vehicles 22279 22040 1% 134009 136638 -2% Cars* + Vans 1787 1413 26% 11786 8664 36% Commercial Vehicles 24353 19281 26% 143820 116263 24% LCV < 3.5T 23157 18057 28% 132132 107976 22% LCV > 3.5T 513 474 8% 4763 4042 18% MHCV 683 750 -9% 6925 4245 63% 3W 6931 6126 13% 37705 29792 27% Total Domestic Sales 55350 48860 13% 327320 291357 12% Total Exports 3066 2300 33% 21741 14760 47% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 58416 51160 14% 349061 306117 14%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

