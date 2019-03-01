Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 56,005 vehicles during February 2019

The company’s domestic sales touched 52,915 vehicles during February 2019, as against 48,473 vehicles in February 2018, a growth of 9%. The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 26,109 vehicles in February 2019, as against 22,389 vehicles in February 2018, registering a growth of 17%.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 21,154 vehicles in February 2019, as against 20,946 vehicles in February 2018, registering a marginal growth. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 686 vehicles for the month. Exports for February 2019 stood at 3,090 vehicles, a growth of 16%.

Commenting on the performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “The month of February has augured well for Mahindra. We have witnessed a strong double digit growth of 16% in our UV portfolio, on the back of our newly launched XUV300 model. Further, the overall growth for the month has been around 10%. On a YTD basis too, we have shown a strong growth of 12% at an overall level.”

SOURCE: Mahindra