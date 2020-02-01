Mahindra’s auto sector sells 52,546 vehicles during January 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for January 2020.
In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 19,797 vehicles in January 2020, compared to 23,872 vehicles in January 2019.
In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 22,851 vehicles in January 2020, as against 22,625 vehicles in January 2019.
In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 471 vehicles for the month. Exports for January 2020 stood at 1,761 vehicles.
The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 52,546 vehicles in January 2020, compared to 55,722 vehicles during January 2019.
Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Our performance in January has been relatively muted as part of our strategy to start ramping down BSIV manufactured vehicles and move to BSVI emission norms. We have also started rolling out our first batch of BSVI vehicles with the XUV300, which has been very well received by our consumers.”
|Sales Summary January 2020
|Category
|January
|YTD January
|F20
|F19
|% Change
|F20
|F19
|% Change
|Passenger Vehicles
|19797
|23872
|-17%
|172656
|200946
|-14%
|Utility Vehicles
|19455
|22263
|-13%
|165619
|185212
|-11%
|Cars* + Vans
|342
|1609
|-79%
|7037
|15734
|-55%
|Commercial Vehicles
|22851
|22625
|1%
|180954
|203024
|-11%
|LCV < 3.5T
|21835
|21035
|4%
|170634
|187234
|-9%
|LCV > 3.5T
|545
|741
|-26%
|5663
|6555
|-14%
|MHCV
|471
|849
|-45%
|4657
|9235
|-50%
|3W
|8137
|6003
|36%
|57923
|54104
|7%
|Total Domestic Sales
|50785
|52500
|-3%
|411533
|458074
|-10%
|Total Exports
|1761
|3222
|-45%
|24633
|31565
|-22%
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|52546
|55722
|-6%
|436166
|489639
|-11%
*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd
SOURCE: Mahindra