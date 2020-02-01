Mahindra’s auto sector sells 52,546 vehicles during January 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for January 2020.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 19,797 vehicles in January 2020, compared to 23,872 vehicles in January 2019.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 22,851 vehicles in January 2020, as against 22,625 vehicles in January 2019.

In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 471 vehicles for the month. Exports for January 2020 stood at 1,761 vehicles.

The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic + Exports) stood at 52,546 vehicles in January 2020, compared to 55,722 vehicles during January 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Our performance in January has been relatively muted as part of our strategy to start ramping down BSIV manufactured vehicles and move to BSVI emission norms. We have also started rolling out our first batch of BSVI vehicles with the XUV300, which has been very well received by our consumers.”

Sales Summary January 2020 Category January YTD January F20 F19 % Change F20 F19 % Change Passenger Vehicles 19797 23872 -17% 172656 200946 -14% Utility Vehicles 19455 22263 -13% 165619 185212 -11% Cars* + Vans 342 1609 -79% 7037 15734 -55% Commercial Vehicles 22851 22625 1% 180954 203024 -11% LCV < 3.5T 21835 21035 4% 170634 187234 -9% LCV > 3.5T 545 741 -26% 5663 6555 -14% MHCV 471 849 -45% 4657 9235 -50% 3W 8137 6003 36% 57923 54104 7% Total Domestic Sales 50785 52500 -3% 411533 458074 -10% Total Exports 1761 3222 -45% 24633 31565 -22% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 52546 55722 -6% 436166 489639 -11%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

SOURCE: Mahindra