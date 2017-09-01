Mahindra’s auto sector sells 42,116 vehicles during August 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced its auto sales performance for August 2017 which stood at 42,116 vehicles, compared to 40,591 vehicles during August 2016, representing a growth of 4%.
The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,325 vehicles in August 2017, as against 18,246 vehicles during August 2016, registering a growth of 6%. The company’s domestic sales stood at 39,534 vehicles during August 2017, as against 36,944 vehicles during August 2016, a growth of 7%. In August 2017, the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment sold 538 vehicles, a growth of 45%. Exports for August 2017 stood at 2,582 vehicles.
Commenting on the performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy with our performance in August’17 as our Commercial Vehicles grew by 17%. Our LCV < 3.5T grew by 18% and MHCVs registered a whooping growth of 45%. This upsurge in demand has been due to good monsoons and our rural penetration. Our Passenger Vehicles grew by 6% and our overall sales grew by 4%. Our brands continue to gain traction despite several external challenges. As we get into festive season, we are confident of a good growth over the next couple of months, on the back of our diversified product portfolio.”
|Sales Summary August 2017
|August
|YTD August
|F18
|F17
|% Change
|F18
|F17
|% Change
|Passenger Vehicles
|19325
|18246
|6%
|96072
|94962
|1%
|Utility Vehicles
|18255
|17119
|7%
|90489
|88990
|2%
|Cars + Vans
|1070
|1127
|-5%
|5583
|5972
|-7%
|Commercial Vehicles
|16303
|13993
|17%
|77778
|66755
|17%
|LCV < 3.5T
|15346
|13049
|18%
|72116
|60920
|18%
|LCV > 3.5T
|419
|573
|-27%
|3051
|3592
|-15%
|MHCV
|538
|371
|45%
|2611
|2243
|16%
|3W
|3906
|4705
|-17%
|17738
|21491
|-17%
|Total Domestic Sales
|39534
|36944
|7%
|191588
|183208
|5%
|Total Exports
|2582
|3647
|-29%
|9243
|18369
|-50%
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|42116
|40591
|4%
|200831
|201577
|0%