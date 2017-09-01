Mahindra’s auto sector sells 42,116 vehicles during August 2017

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today announced its auto sales performance for August 2017 which stood at 42,116 vehicles, compared to 40,591 vehicles during August 2016, representing a growth of 4%.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 19,325 vehicles in August 2017, as against 18,246 vehicles during August 2016, registering a growth of 6%. The company’s domestic sales stood at 39,534 vehicles during August 2017, as against 36,944 vehicles during August 2016, a growth of 7%. In August 2017, the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment sold 538 vehicles, a growth of 45%. Exports for August 2017 stood at 2,582 vehicles.

Commenting on the performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy with our performance in August’17 as our Commercial Vehicles grew by 17%. Our LCV < 3.5T grew by 18% and MHCVs registered a whooping growth of 45%. This upsurge in demand has been due to good monsoons and our rural penetration. Our Passenger Vehicles grew by 6% and our overall sales grew by 4%. Our brands continue to gain traction despite several external challenges. As we get into festive season, we are confident of a good growth over the next couple of months, on the back of our diversified product portfolio.”

Sales Summary August 2017 August YTD August F18 F17 % Change F18 F17 % Change Passenger Vehicles 19325 18246 6% 96072 94962 1% Utility Vehicles 18255 17119 7% 90489 88990 2% Cars + Vans 1070 1127 -5% 5583 5972 -7% Commercial Vehicles 16303 13993 17% 77778 66755 17% LCV < 3.5T 15346 13049 18% 72116 60920 18% LCV > 3.5T 419 573 -27% 3051 3592 -15% MHCV 538 371 45% 2611 2243 16% 3W 3906 4705 -17% 17738 21491 -17% Total Domestic Sales 39534 36944 7% 191588 183208 5% Total Exports 2582 3647 -29% 9243 18369 -50% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 42116 40591 4% 200831 201577 0%

