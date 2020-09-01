Mahindra’s auto sector sells 30,426 vehicles in August 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the month of August 2020.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 13,651 vehicles in August 2020, compared to 13,507 vehicles in August 2019, registering a marginal growth of 1%.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 15,299 vehicles in August 2020, as against 14,684 vehicles in August 2019, a growth of 4%.

Exports for the month of August 2020 were at 1,169 vehicles.

The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 30,426 vehicles in August 2020, compared to 36,085 vehicles during August 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, we continue to see good recovery in demand both for SUVs and Pick-ups in the Small Commercial Vehicles segment. For the month of August, we have registered growth in both SUVs and Pick-ups. We have been able to meet the uplift in demand by managing the supply chain challenges and going forward will continue to keep our focus on it.”

Sales Summary August 2020

Category August YTD August F21 F20 % Change F21 F20 % Change Passenger Vehicles 13651 13507 1% 36618 89738 -59% Utility Vehicles 13407 13037 3% 36008 85135 -58% Cars* + Vans 244 470 -48% 610 4603 -87% Commercial Vehicles 15299 14684 4% 43989 82247 -47% LCV < 3.5T 15097 13855 9% 43528 76197 -43% LCV > 3.5T 98 475 -79% 197 3463 -94% MHCV 104 354 -71% 264 2587 -90% 3W 307 5373 -94% 442 23183 -98% Total Domestic Sales 29257 33564 -13% 81049 195168 -58% Total Exports 1169 2521 -54% 4706 12748 -63% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 30426 36085 -16% 85755 207916 -59%

*Above Domestic Sales Includes sales made in subsidiary company Mahindra Electric Mobility Ltd

