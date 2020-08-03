Mahindra’s Auto Sector sells 25,678 vehicles in July 2020

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), a part of the USD 19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today announced its auto sales performance for the month of July 2020.

In the Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans), Mahindra sold 11,025 vehicles in July 2020, compared to 16,831 vehicles in July 2019.

In the Commercial Vehicles segment, the company sold 13,103 vehicles in July 2020, as against 15,969 vehicles in July 2019.

Exports for the month of July 2020 were at 1,467 vehicles.

The company’s overall automotive sales (Domestic+Exports) stood at 25,678 vehicles in July 2020, compared to 40,142 vehicles during July 2019.

Commenting on the performance, Veejay Nakra, Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “At Mahindra, we are happy to see a growing trend in our overall vehicle sales, buoyed by the continuing revival in demand, primarily in rural and semi urban India. It is encouraging to see that the enquiry and booking levels in July are significantly higher compared to June, both for Utility Vehicles and Small Commercial Vehicles. As we ramp up production, the biggest challenge is on the supply side and working around these challenges is our top priority.”

Sales Summary July 2020 Category July YTD July F21 F20 % Change F21 F20 % Change Passenger Vehicles 11025 16831 -34% 22967 76231 -70% Utility Vehicles 10898 16003 -32% 22601 72098 -69% Cars* + Vans 127 828 -85% 366 4133 -91% Commercial Vehicles 13103 15969 -18% 28690 67563 -58% LCV < 3.5T 12978 14874 -13% 28431 62342 -54% LCV > 3.5T 55 678 -92% 99 2988 -97% MHCV 70 417 -83% 160 2233 -93% 3W 83 4674 -98% 135 17810 -99% Total Domestic Sales 24211 37474 -35% 51792 161604 -68% Total Exports 1467 2668 -45% 3537 10227 -65% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 25678 40142 -36% 55329 171831 -68%

SOURCE: Mahindra