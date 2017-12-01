Mahindra’s auto sector sells 38,570 vehicles during November 2017

- Registers a growth of 18%
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced its auto sales performance for November 2017 which stood at 38,570 vehicles, compared to 32,564 vehicles during November 2016.
The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,030 vehicles in November 2017, as against 13,198 vehicles during November 2016, a growth of 21%. The company’s domestic sales stood at 36,039 vehicles during November 2017, as against 29,869 vehicles during November 2016, registering a growth of 21%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 792 vehicles for the month, a growth of 122%. Exports for November 2017 stood at 2,531 vehicles, a de-growth of 6%
Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy to be in a positive growth phase for November 2017, which is usually a lean period post the festive season. Our passenger and small commercial vehicles growth for the month of November have been very encouraging at 21% and 29% respectively, while the MHCV segment continued to grow very well. We expect our growth momentum to continue on the back of some recent refresh launches as well as the positivity of our product portfolio.”
|Sales Summary November 2017
|November
|YTD November
|F18
|F17
|% Change
|F18
|F17
|% Change
|Passenger Vehicles
|16030
|13198
|21%
|161332
|153768
|5%
|Utility Vehicles
|14958
|12416
|20%
|151596
|144011
|5%
|Cars + Vans
|1072
|782
|37%
|9736
|9757
|0%
|Commercial Vehicles
|15554
|12718
|22%
|131812
|113613
|16%
|LCV < 3.5T
|14262
|11911
|20%
|122238
|105295
|16%
|LCV > 3.5T
|500
|451
|11%
|4539
|4884
|-7%
|MHCV
|792
|356
|122%
|5035
|3434
|47%
|3W
|4455
|3953
|13%
|34247
|37304
|-8%
|Total Domestic Sales
|36039
|29869
|21%
|327391
|304685
|7%
|Total Exports
|2531
|2695
|-6%
|17340
|28041
|-38%
|Total Sales (Domestic + Export)
|38570
|32564
|18%
|344731
|332726
|4%
