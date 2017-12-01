Mahindra’s auto sector sells 38,570 vehicles during November 2017

Registers a growth of 18%

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.) today announced its auto sales performance for November 2017 which stood at 38,570 vehicles, compared to 32,564 vehicles during November 2016.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 16,030 vehicles in November 2017, as against 13,198 vehicles during November 2016, a growth of 21%. The company’s domestic sales stood at 36,039 vehicles during November 2017, as against 29,869 vehicles during November 2016, registering a growth of 21%. In the Medium and Heavy Commercial Vehicles segment, M&M sold 792 vehicles for the month, a growth of 122%. Exports for November 2017 stood at 2,531 vehicles, a de-growth of 6%

Commenting on the monthly performance, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, M&M Ltd. said, “We are happy to be in a positive growth phase for November 2017, which is usually a lean period post the festive season. Our passenger and small commercial vehicles growth for the month of November have been very encouraging at 21% and 29% respectively, while the MHCV segment continued to grow very well. We expect our growth momentum to continue on the back of some recent refresh launches as well as the positivity of our product portfolio.”

Sales Summary November 2017 November YTD November F18 F17 % Change F18 F17 % Change Passenger Vehicles 16030 13198 21% 161332 153768 5% Utility Vehicles 14958 12416 20% 151596 144011 5% Cars + Vans 1072 782 37% 9736 9757 0% Commercial Vehicles 15554 12718 22% 131812 113613 16% LCV < 3.5T 14262 11911 20% 122238 105295 16% LCV > 3.5T 500 451 11% 4539 4884 -7% MHCV 792 356 122% 5035 3434 47% 3W 4455 3953 13% 34247 37304 -8% Total Domestic Sales 36039 29869 21% 327391 304685 7% Total Exports 2531 2695 -6% 17340 28041 -38% Total Sales (Domestic + Export) 38570 32564 18% 344731 332726 4%

