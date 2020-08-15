Mahindra unveils the all-new Thar: The 4×4 icon is now a contemporary, world-class SUV

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a part of the $19.4 billion Mahindra Group, today unveiled the All-New Thar, the most eagerly awaited and legendary SUV, on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day. In its all-new avatar, the Thar is a quantum leap in terms of performance, everyday comfort & convenience, technology and safety, as it stays true to its core promise of unmatched off-roading capability and builds on its iconic design.

Unveiling the All-New Thar, Dr. Pawan Goenka, MD & CEO, M&M Ltd said, “Today, with the unveil of the All-New Thar, we rewrite history once again. The All-New Thar is firmly rooted in our rich automotive heritage and upholds the Mahindra DNA in its purest form. We are proud of our authentic SUV legacy that has been guarding the freedom of this nation by serving the armed forces since the 1950s, while simultaneously becoming the spirit of adventure and a lifestyle icon. The All-New Thar is a dynamic expression of fun, freedom and independence, and is geared up for its next adventure”.

The All-New Thar will not only attract die-hard Thar enthusiasts, but also appeal to all those people who have always dreamt of owning an iconic vehicle, with all the bells and whistles of a contemporary SUV.

The All-New Thar has the following exciting features:

All-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine

New Gearbox options: 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4×4 transfer case

All-new Roof options: A Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top

All-new Seating options: 4 front-facing seats & 2+4 side-facing seats

All-new Technology Features: Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more

All-new Comfort and Convenience Features: Sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers and lots more

New Safety Features: ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more

According to Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd., “The All-New Thar will enhance the appeal of a brand that is already a cult, to a wider set of consumers. It will target people who seek extraordinary journeys and wish to Explore the Impossible. The All-new Thar will be launched on 2nd October, 2020 which is also our Founders Day”

Veejay Nakra, CEO, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Thar has represented the spirit of freedom, thrill and fun-to-drive character that few other vehicles can match. With the All-New Thar, we aim to protect this legacy with superior performance both on and off the tarmac, advanced technology features, excellent safety and everyday ride comfort, all adding to the unadulterated driving pleasure of a true-blue modern SUV.”

Ever since India became a free nation, ‘The Mahindra Classics’ have enabled Indians to explore new worlds and conquer even the most challenging terrains. For over seven decades now, The Mahindra Classics have shared a close bond with India’s story and the unveil of the All-New Thar on the momentous occasion of our country’s Independence Day is a significant milestone in taking this journey ahead.

As Ralph Waldo Emerson, the renowned poet said, “Do not go where the path may lead; Go instead where there is no path and leave a trail.” The All-New Thar allows you to do just that.

