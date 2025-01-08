Mahindra unveils new dedicated state-of-the-art EV manufacturing & battery assembly facility in Chakan

Mahindra today unveiled its new dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, a fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to producing Electric Origin SUVs

Mahindra today unveiled its new dedicated state-of-the-art manufacturing and battery assembly facility at its Chakan plant, a fully integrated ecosystem dedicated to producing Electric Origin SUVs.

Strategically located within the Company’s 2.83 km2 Chakan manufacturing hub—one of India’s largest greenfield projects, a water-positive facility- and 100% reliant on renewable energy —the new plant for EV operations underscores Mahindra’s commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing. As announced earlier, Mahindra has allocated ₹ 4 500 Crores out of the total ₹ 16000 Crores planned in the F22–F27 investment cycle— which includes powertrain development, two product top hats including software & tech and manufacturing capacity.

Mahindra’s EV manufacturing hub is a fully integrated, highly automated manufacturing ecosystem that leverages over 1000 robots and multiple automated transfer systems. Alongside a strong focus on skill development and quality, the EV facility targets a 25% gender diversity ratio, reinforcing the plant’s inclusive and future-ready work culture. Driven by this foundation, Mahindra is now charged up to roll out next-generation Electric Origin SUVs.

The next-generation EV plant

A footprint of around 88000 m 2 for the EV domain.

for the EV domain. Utilises a fully automated Press Shop , an AI-driven Body Shop and one of India’s most sophisticated robotic Paint Shops to optimize quality and efficiency.

, an and one of India’s most sophisticated to optimize quality and efficiency. Deploys over 500 robots and fully automated transfer systems in Body Shop, all monitored via an IoT-based “Nerve Center” for real-time process insights and end to end traceability.

and fully automated transfer systems in Body Shop, all monitored via an for real-time process insights and end to end traceability. Adopts Industry 4.0 tech, AMRs (Autonomous Mobile Robot), and AGVs for seamless material movement, underscoring Mahindra’s commitment to safety, speed, and reliability in sustainable manufacturing.

Cutting-edge battery assembly

Operates as one of the world’s most compact battery manufacturing lines , employing patented processes and lean module assembly.

, employing patented processes and lean module assembly. This fully automated plant integrates world-class manufacturing processes developed and implemented indigenously to produce/store/transfer high-performance, long-lasting batteries using industry 4.0 tech.

Employs a patented pallet design for optimal insulation and geometric accuracy, plus hidden cell terminal welding for enhanced connectivity and robust performance.

for optimal insulation and geometric accuracy, plus for enhanced connectivity and robust performance. Performs multi-layered end-of-line testing simulating real-world conditions, backed by IP67 ingress protection , real-time temperature monitoring, and automated anomaly isolation .

simulating real-world conditions, backed by , real-time temperature monitoring, and . Implements a no-fault-forward strategy coupled with proprietary switching technology, that underscores superior product quality and reliability.

coupled with proprietary switching technology, that underscores superior product quality and reliability. Reinforces Mahindra’s pledge to deliver durability, safety, and peace of mind through best-in-class battery solutions tailored for electric mobility.

With this new state-of-the-art Chakan-based manufacturing and battery assembly facility, Mahindra takes another major step toward shaping the future of mobility. By combining localised battery assembly, high-end automation, and a dedication to innovation, Mahindra is reinforcing its commitment to “Make in India for the World” and contributing to India’s efforts to meet its COP26 targets for 2030.

SOURCE: Mahindra