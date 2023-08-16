Mahindra unveils its Global Pik Up concept for international markets

The Global Pik Up (Project Code Z121): Based on the Tough & Versatile New Gen Ladder Frame platform, the Global Pik Up is engineered to deliver performance, safety, utility, and robust capability.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., a global leader in compact and mid-sized pickups, showcased its new Global Pik Up concept at its signature Futurescape event in Cape Town. The concept represents a well-considered approach to entering newer international markets while strengthening its presence in existing ones with a range of world-class products, beginning with the Global Pik Up.

Based on the Tough & Versatile New Gen Ladder Frame platform, the Global Pik Up promises to be one of the market’s most versatile and capable pickups when it goes into production. The new Global Pik Up, designed on the principles of being Tough, Versatile, and Capable, aligns with the standards of pickup technology and safety. This vehicle represents Mahindra’s commitment to providing an authentic experience that combines utility and innovation.

Veejay Nakra, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The new Global Pik Up marks a significant step in Mahindra’s Go-Global Strategy. This robust and Tough vehicle, engineered with cutting-edge Technology, is not only Versatile and Capable but also meets high standards of Safety. Our move with the Global Pik Up is poised to not only reinforce our presence in existing markets like South Africa and Australia but also pave the way to new frontiers. It stands as an embodiment of what we aim to offer, an invitation to Live Unlimited, Explore Boundlessly, and Embrace Freedom.”

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology and Product Development, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “This Global Pik Up from Mahindra, based on the Tough & Versatile New Gen Ladder Frame platform is engineered to deliver performance, safety, utility, and robust capability. The core principles of this concept lie in crafting a multifaceted vehicle for the contemporary era. Its blend of versatility and capability is fortified by state-of-the-art technologies such as Level-2 ADAS, immersive infotainment, and more. We are focused on building a true global pickup that reflects authenticity, with engineering and safety features designed to resonate with the global audience.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “Design is the cornerstone of our success, shaping our identity and paving the way for our global acceptance. The Global Pik Up’s rugged, dependable, and purposeful appearance appeals universally, reflecting a desire for adventure and exploration. The satin-finish titanium-gold paint highlights the vehicle’s ultra-durable New Gen Ladder Frame platform, embodying the ‘GO FAR’ aspirations that define this Mahindra Pik Up. Its versatility and capability, enriched by cutting-edge technologies, signal a transformative shift in what a lifestyle pickup can be.”

Authentic Design:

The design of the Global Pik Up by Mahindra is founded on creating a versatile and multipurpose tool tailored to the modern world. Mahindra’s R&D teams and engineers conducted thorough research to gain insights from diverse countries, shaping the vehicle’s design to meet customer preferences. The Global Pik Up has been designed as a versatile, robust, and stylish vehicle, suitable for a wide range of applications. Whether utilized for professional purposes or recreational activities, the Global Pik Up is engineered to perform efficiently.

Characterized by its strong design, the Global Pik Up reflects both resilience and elegance. Its exterior is built to withstand demanding conditions, while its interior offers comfort and ample space.

The Global Pik Up combines functionality with aesthetics, delivering a driving experience that is both comfortable and reliable. The interior has been crafted to provide convenience, with luxurious touches and a spacious layout.

For those seeking a dependable pickup truck, the Global Pik Up presents itself as a well-rounded option. Its design has been thoughtfully created to fulfill diverse needs, without compromising on quality or appearance.

Technology to Delight:

The Global Pik Up aims to offer unparalleled practicality and features to cater to a wide range of needs. Whether for daily commuting or adventure trips, the vehicle’s versatility and capability make it a reliable companion for various purposes. The Global Pik Up has been thoughtfully designed to serve various lifestyle requirements. With its substantial cargo bed and commendable towing capacity, it offers a practical solution for diverse tasks. Whether it’s transporting a boat to the lake, moving a horse trailer, or providing storage space for essential gear, the Global Pik Up stands as a reliable option. Engineered for functionality, the Global Pik Up emphasizes both utility and convenience, meeting the needs of a wide range of users.

With safety as a core focus, the Global Pik Up aims to meet global standards, including a 5-Star rating, using advanced safety technologies. The vehicle’s convenience and driving experience is elevated through innovative technology features, ensuring that it meets diverse needs without compromising quality or appearance. Inside, the infotainment system and immersive audio provide an enjoyable and entertaining journey for passengers. Mahindra’s intelligent 4Xplore four-wheel-drive system further augments the Pik Up capabilities, making it suitable for diverse environments. By adhering to the highest global and local safety standards, this pickup promises not only practicality but also peace of mind for drivers and passengers alike.

Go Global Vision:

Mahindra’s global plan revolves around the Global Pik Up and a range of new products. The initial launch in existing markets, including South Africa, ANZ, Africa MENA & SCA, will mark the first step in strengthening and expanding Mahindra’s presence. Subsequently, ASEAN markets will witness the Global Pik Up’s introduction, reflecting a phase-wise strategy. This vision is aimed at tapping into the lifestyle pickup market and positioning Mahindra as an authentic and differentiated brand for personal exploration. The ultimate goal is to make the pickup lifestyle accessible to a broad spectrum of consumers worldwide, democratizing the experience and establishing Mahindra as a prominent player in the global automotive landscape.

SOURCE: Mahindra