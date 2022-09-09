Mahindra unveils its first electric SUV on World EV Day – the Fun & Fast XUV400

Mahindra & Mahindra took the wraps off the fun and fast XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day. The XUV400 is set to be the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish, giving it a distinctive presence on the road.

Chennai, September 09, 2022: Mahindra & Mahindra, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today took the wraps off the fun and fast XUV400 electric SUV on the eve of World EV Day, for personal car buyers looking to embrace the future. Part of the Mahindra EV iconic brand XUV recently announced in the UK, the XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the twin peaks logo with satin copper finish, giving it a distinctive presence on the road.

The XUV400 is a generously sized electric SUV that boasts cutting-edge technology, powerful features and thrilling performance. Operating in the C-segment SUV category, the XUV400 is 4200 mm long and boasts a wheelbase of 2600 mm, which offers its occupants not only excellent cabin space and legroom to luxuriate in but also best-in-class boot space of 378 litres/418 litres (up to roof). At 1821 mm, it is also the widest e-SUV in the category – offering plenty of shoulder space for occupants. The dimensions of the XUV400 also impart an unmissable road presence.

The stunning performance of the XUV400 makes it the first Indian make passenger vehicle with the fastest acceleration in the non-luxury segment as it attains the 100 kmph mark from standstill in a mere 8.3 seconds and goes on to reach a top speed of 150 kmph.

The thrilling performance is matched by its exemplary driving range. A full charge delivers an anxiety-free range of 456 kilometres as per Indian driving cycle standards (MIDC). This comes via a 39.4kW battery pack that uses state-of-the-art Li-ion cells, which offer longevity as well as quick charging – it takes only 50 minutes to complete 80% charging with the 50kW DC fast charger. When charged via a 7.2 kW/32A outlet, it takes 6 hours 30 minutes for 0-100% charge and the same is achieved in 13 hours while using a standard 3.3 kW/16A domestic socket.

The XUV400 is designed to stand out on Indian roads and comes with a signature trim accent in sophisticated satin copper finish. It rides on high gloss alloy-wheels featuring a diamond-cut high-contrast surface treatment.

Built in collaboration with global partners from South Korea, the XUV400 leverages their strengths across various segments – an advanced tech eco-system for speed and expertise – including calibration, system integration and vehicle validation. Powered by global technology leaders, the XUV400 comes equipped with high precision micro controllers for critical parts such as smart vehicle control unit and battery management system with highest level of safety compliance according to global standards.

On the reveal of Mahindra’s first electric SUV, Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “The Mahindra Group is committed to becoming Carbon Neutral by 2040 and our EV game plan is at the core of this mission. We are doing our part against climate change with the unveil of the All-Electric Mahindra XUV400, a fun-to-drive, generously sized SUV boasting excellent interior room for our discerning customers. The market too is extremely receptive for a clean, enjoyable and capable vehicle, and we foresee stupendous growth in the category. The XUV400’s class-leading acceleration delivers an adrenaline rush, while its exceptional range offers anxiety-free drives. On the eve of the World EV Day 2022, we are proud to present to India’s young trendsetters the fun and fast XUV400.”

Speaking on the development of the XUV400 e-SUV, R. Velusamy, President, Automotive Technology and Product Development, M&M Ltd. said, “We started the development of the XUV400 by leveraging Mahindra’s R&D capability with teams spread across Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai. We have tested the vehicle globally under extreme weather conditions along with testing of its fast-charging compatibility (CCS) in multiple geographies to ensure seamless experience for our customers. The XUV400 is based on our hugely successful XUV300 platform, which has been engineered to ensure every drive is safe, while delivering authentic SUV attributes. Combined with BlueSense Plus app for control of vehicle functions and status on mobile application, the XUV400 is a fun, peppy and stylish e-SUV for all those who are future-ready.”

The Mahindra Group has committed to being Net Zero carbon by 2040, and electric vehicles have a major role to play in this endeavour. Other than introducing a world-class electric SUV range under the Born Electric vision, the group is also supplementing it with access to an extensive fast charging infrastructure in the country and charger options with the product.

With a strong focus on the next gen customers, the product reveal of XUV400 is just the first step in the experiential launch process planned for XUV400 and will be followed by the exciting “XUV400 Fun Fest” for customers across 16 key cities in November. Test drives will begin from December 2022 and bookings will commence from first week of January 2023 at both Mahindra dealerships as well as online on http://mahindraelectricautomobile.com/xuv400. Deliveries of the XUV400 are scheduled to begin from end of January 2023. Phase 1 of the launch will cover the following 16 cities viz. Mumbai, Hyderabad, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Chennai, Pune, Ahmedabad, Goa, Jaipur, Surat, Nagpur, Trivandrum, Nashik, Chandigarh, Kochi.

SOURCE: Mahindra