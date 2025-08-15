Mahindra Unveils Global Vision 2027: Showcases four world-beating SUV design concepts based on Modular, Multi-Energy NU_IQ platform

Vision 2027 : Mahindra’s new generation of SUVs, based on NU_IQ platform, set to launch starting 2027

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, India’s leading SUV manufacturer, today unveiled its all-new modular, multi-energy NU_IQ platform that will underpin a new range of disruptive SUVs. The company offered a glimpse of its next-generation products by showcasing four world-beating concepts based on the new platform.

The revolutionary NU_IQ platform is the result of innovation born out of Mahindra’s strategy in the automotive space by creating products that rewrite the rules of mobility and free consumers from compromises. The manifestation of this vision has been showcased via four world-beating SUV concepts – the Vision.S, Vision.T, Vision.SXT and Vision.X, which address the white spaces while staying true to Mahindra’s core attributes of turn-on design – unmissable presence, spirited performance – on-tap power, world-class safety, sci-fi today and tough yet sophisticated.

R Velusamy, President – Automotive Business (Designate), Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “NU_IQ is a strategic blueprint for the future of Mahindra SUVs globally. With its modular, multi-energy architecture, it gives us the flexibility to innovate across multiple top hats and powertrains whilst staying true to our SUV DNA. Designed to resolve paradoxes, NU_IQ forms the foundation for our next generation of SUVs. It marks a bold step and the start of a new era that frees customers from compromises and puts truly desirable, premium core SUVs squarely in the mainstream.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design & Creative Officer – Auto & Farm Sectors, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., said, “The NU_IQ SUVs, designed at our Global Design studios in Mumbai and Banbury, represent the start of a new chapter of our HEARTCORE design philosophy. They build on the central tenet that great design should create an emotional bond between people and their vehicles while re-imagining it for a new future. Based on the theme ‘Opposites Attract’, where the juxtaposition of contrasting elements creates an expressive new design language, these concepts promise to shape experiences that inspire adventure, confidence, and connection on any terrain, anywhere in the world.”

Nalinikanth Gollagunta, Chief Executive Officer – Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. and Executive Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Ltd., said, “NU_IQ blends innovation, global design and advanced technology to disrupt the white spaces in the automotive industry in India and internationally across Right-and-Left-Hand-Drive markets. The four concepts we are showcasing here offer a bold preview of what’s to come. They usher in a new no-compromise era of mobility and give freedom a new meaning.”

The Next Phase of HEARTCORE Design Philosophy:

Vision.S,Vision.T,Vision.SXT andVision.X, each represent a distinct expression ofMahindra’s future- ready NU_IQ platform. These concepts represent Mahindra’s commitment to redefining personal, all-terrain mobility for a global audience, combining strong brand heritagewith advanced, expressive design. From the Born Iconic spirit of Vision.T and Vision.SXT, to the Sporty Solidity of Vision.S, and the Sculptural Athleticism of Vision.X, each model is crafted with a clear, unique personality. Developed collaboratively by Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) in Mumbai and Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE) in Banbury, UK, the four concepts are a testament to the brand’s evolving design language, one that balances timeless brand cues with modern, future-focused innovation.

These concepts, engineered at Mahindra ResearchValley, will go into production starting 2027. This bold strategy furthers Mahindra’s vision of delivering class-leading, luxury SUVs to a larger audience in India, while redefining the premium SUV experience in global markets, including Left-Hand Drive regions.

