Mahindra unveils future-ready India Design Studio to shape the next generation of global icons

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), one of India’s leading automotive companies, today inaugurated its all-new Mahindra India Design Studio (MIDS) – a state-of-the-art creative facility that marks a bold leap forward in the company’s design capabilities. Located in Mumbai, the future-ready MIDS doubles the size of the existing studio and reaffirms Mahindra’s commitment to design excellence as a cornerstone of its product development strategy.

Originally set up in 2015, MIDS was established as a dedicated studio to support Mahindra’s Auto and Farm businesses. With the rapid growth of the company and a broader portfolio spanning Auto, Farm, and Last Mile Mobility (LMM), the enhanced studio brings fresh investments in design infrastructure, new-age technologies, and global best practices.

The expanded MIDS is not only a space for creation but also a magnet for talent. It aims to inspire innovation by blending digital tools with hands-on craftsmanship. Serving as a collaborative bridge between India and Mahindra’s global design outpost – Mahindra Advanced Design Europe (MADE), UK – MIDS will play a central role in shaping vehicles and experiences that are distinctly global, yet proudly Indian.

Ajay Saran Sharma, Sr. Vice President of Design and Head MIDS said, “It is a pleasure to have this new avatar of Mahindra India Design Studio commissioned. With state-of-the- art design spaces & machinery backed by world-class skills that hugely expands its capability & capacity. The footprint of the space stands doubled to take on and deliver the ever-expanding project portfolio across businesses. End-to-end delivery on projects, from the first concept sketch through to production stands further strengthened with the new working structure that along with the classic design verticals includes new functions such as HMI Design, Design Quality & Realisation.”

Pratap Bose, Chief Design and Creative Officer, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “We are thrilled to inaugurate our future ready Mahindra India Design Studio bringing world class design technologies and tools to create stunning, design outcomes across our Auto and Farm businesses. The new studio will attract the best design talent from India and become a leading automotive design centre in India. The influence of MIDS on our products will be felt for many years to come.”

SOURCE: Mahindra