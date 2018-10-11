Mahindra signs strategic partnership agreement with Castrol India

Mahindra & Mahindra, part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group and Castrol India, the leading automotive and industrial lubricant manufacturing company in the country, today announced the signing of a new strategic partnership agreement between the two companies. Under the aegis of this agreement, Mahindra will endorse a range of Castrol products which include aftermarket engine oils and transmission fluids for Mahindra tractors under the brand, “Mileage Ka Master” (MKM).

The agreement was signed by Mr. Hemant Sikka, President & Chief Purchase Officer, Powerol & Spares Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited and Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited at a ceremony held in Mumbai.

Commenting on the partnership at the signing event, Hemant Sikka President & Chief Purchase Officer, Powerol & Spares Business, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited said: “We are pleased to join hands with Castrol, the leading lubricants brand in India. Both the companies are considered market leaders in their respective sectors – having constantly delivered innovative and pioneering technology to provide unique and differentiated offerings to customers and consumers. We look forward to partnering with Castrol and benefitting from their strong reputation, high quality products and wide-spread distribution network pan India through its over 1 lakh strong retail outlets.” Objective is to capture unmet need of customers to use recommended fluids by OEMs”

Omer Dormen, Managing Director, Castrol India Limited added, “We are very honoured to be recommended by Mahindra, the largest tractor manufacturer globally. We are pleased with the opportunity to offer Mahindra customers with our latest technology products and with the best-in-class service. Both the organisations share similar values thriving on world-class technology, innovation and sustainability for the future. We look forward to an enduring partnership while jointly leveraging exciting growth opportunities.”

Based on formulation exclusively developed by Mahindra, for use in their tractors specifically for engine and wet-brake applications, Castrol will supply these products through its wide distribution network across India. The agreement will commence with immediate effect.

SOURCE: Mahindra