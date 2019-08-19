Mahindra rolls out 15th lakh Bolero Pick up range from Kandivali plant

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd., part of the US $ 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, today announced that it has rolled out the 15th lakh unit of its Bolero Pick-up range from its Kandivali plant in Mumbai, marking yet another milestone for this very popular model.

As leaders in the pick-up segment for over twenty years, Mahindra has continuously focused on understanding the evolving needs of its customers in the areas of performance, reliability, profitability and comfort. The Mahindra Pick up range is used for diverse applications including the delivery of agri products, dairy, consumer goods, construction equipment, logistics, fisheries, cash vans and for various Swachh Bharat initiatives to name a few.

Speaking about this new milestone, Rajan Wadhera, President – Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “This is a proud moment for us as the Bolero pick up range crosses the 15-lakh milestone. We would like to thank our customers for their support which has enabled the brand to grow from strength to strength. This achievement is a testament to our customers’ belief in the brand. Today, Mahindra has the most extensive range in this segment and has set new benchmarks in style, comfort, convenience, technology, and offers best-in-class value and efficiency to our customers.”

Mr. Wadhera further added, “Being the leader in the pick-up segment for over two decades, we have made our systems and processes robust to understand and address the evolving needs of our customers. In fact, we keep introducing new products and technologies at regular intervals to enable our customers to progress in life.”

Customers get a plethora of models to choose from within the Mahindra Pick-up portfolio. There are 4 brands namely, Bolero Pick Up, Bolero Maxi Truck, Bolero Camper & Imperio. Each brand offers a unique value proposition and is targeted at different customer segments to match their specific needs.

The Pickup portfolio consists of a wide spectrum of products and it helps address the needs of varied segments, without any overlap. The company also has specialized variants in the range such as the 4WD Pick-ups, CBC Pick-ups, CNG Pick-ups and customized solutions to offer the desired value to our customers. With a Mahindra Bolero Pik Up, the customer is always assured of utmost trust, comfort, convenience, performance, earnings and peace of mind.

With the disruptive after-sales guarantees, ‘India’s No.1 Pick-up ka Vaada’, the Bolero Pik up brand enables customers to get an assured buyback and lower maintenance costs. To add to all of this, today, Mahindra has one of the widest sales and service support networks that customers can access. The Mahindra Pick Up range aims to influence the customer’s life positively and enable them to earn more and progress in life, while building a long-term relationship with the brand.

SOURCE: Mahindra & Mahindra