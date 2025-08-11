Mahindra Logistics launches Alyte—redefining premium B2C mobility in India

Mahindra Logistics has announced the launch of Alyte: a refreshed, premium, and tech-enabled B2C mobility service designed for today’s digitally connected urban commuters

Mahindra Logistics Ltd., one of India’s largest integrated logistics and mobility solutions providers, has announced the launch of Alyte – a refreshed, premium, and tech-enabled B2C mobility service designed for today’s digitally connected urban commuters. Offering seamless airport-to-city, in- city travel, and outstation rides, Alyte combines comfort, advanced technology, sustainability, and elevated service standards to meet the evolving expectations of modern travellers. Alyte is launched in Delhi NCR, with planned expansions across Noida International Airport, Mumbai, Bangalore, Hyderabad, and other key metropolitan cities.

Alyte has been serving corporate clients as part of Mahindra Logistics Mobility Enterprise Solutions. By unifying all people mobility services under a single, modern brand, Alyte strengthens the B2C mobility portfolio with a sharp focus on providing safe and reliable services for an uninterrupted B2B, B2C, and airport travel experience.

With assured rides, transparent surge-free pricing, zero cancellations, and a premium in-ride experience delivered by well-trained chauffeurs, Alyte is redefining everyday commuting. The service also offers 24/7 customer support—with no bots—and live GPS tracking to enhance safety and convenience. Rides can be booked through the newly launched Alyte mobile app, which features an intuitive interface for hassle-free bookings, real-time ride tracking, secure payments, and greater user control—reflecting the brand’s commitment to a tech-led, customer-first experience.

To meet the diverse needs of today’s travellers, Alyte offers two distinctive service categories—Prive and Select, combining a premium experience with safety and convenience. Alyte Prive represents the elite offering, featuring premium electric vehicles tailored for those who prioritise comfort, sustainability, and seamless mobility. Alyte Select complements this with a curated fleet of high-quality sedans and SUVs, designed for everyday travel.

Mr Hemant Sikka, Managing Director and CEO, Mahindra Logistics Limited., said, “India’s mobility ecosystem stands at an inflection point—demanding new standards in safety, comfort, reliability, and service excellence. With Alyte, we are building on a trusted legacy to reimagine urban and airport mobility through a premium, tech-enabled platform that shapes the future of people mobility”.

SOURCE: Mahindra