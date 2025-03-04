Mahindra launches two electric origin SUVs, the BE 6 & the XEV 9e for India, available with Monroe Intelligent Suspension technology

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s largest automakers, has unveiled two Electric Origin SUV models designed to bring unparalleled technology, unmatchable design and breathtaking performance to the nation’s drivers

Mahindra and Mahindra, one of India’s largest automakers, has unveiled two Electric Origin SUV models designed to bring unparalleled technology, unmatchable design and breathtaking performance to the nation’s drivers. Among the leading-edge features available on the new Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e eSUVs is Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe technology from Tenneco’s Monroe Ride Solutions business. The first electronic suspension to be offered in India, the CVSAe system continuously adapts vehicle suspension damping to ever-changing road conditions, resulting in optimal handling, comfort and driving enjoyment.

“Consumers choosing CVSAe technology for these exciting new models will truly be making an intelligent move, given the system’s many performance advantages, all of which have been proven in scores of popular vehicle models around the world,” said Hal Zimmermann, Vice President and General Manager Monroe Ride Solutions. “As drivers across India experience this new generation of Mahindra Electric Origin SUVs, they will recognize and appreciate the value of a suspension that intelligently enhances every trip, regardless of road conditions.”

Available on numerous passenger car models from European and Asian OEMs, Monroe Intelligent Suspension CVSAe technology can sense and continuously adapt to variable driving environments. In addition, drivers can select their preferred suspension setting – Comfort, Standard or Sport – for added enjoyment. CVSAe technology’s exceptional tunability and minimal power consumption have made it a leading choice for EV, HEV and PHEV models worldwide.

Mahindra has rewritten the rules of electric mobility with the launch of its flagship Electric Origin SUVs, the BE 6 and XEV 9e, built on the ground-up, revolutionary electric origin architecture INGLO, powered by MAIA, the fastest automotive mind in the world. These vehicles embody Mahindra’s vision of “Unlimit India” – an era when Indian innovation and design not only challenge global benchmarks but set new ones. Both the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e, scheduled for availability in 2025, will be built on the company’s advanced INGLO platform and offered with 59 kWh and a 79 kWh battery pack options. Other key features will include 3-in-1 integrated powertrain delivering up to 210 kW power, acceleration of 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds

for the BE 6 and 6.8 seconds for the XEV 9e, and fast charging to 20-80% in under 20 minutes (with 175 kW fast charger). The eSUVs also feature MAIA: Mahindra Artificial Intelligence Architecture, the most powerful mind in the automotive world. Key features include: Software Defined Vehicle, built on next-gen domain architecture with ethernet backbone; Qualcomm Snapdragon 8295 – fastest chipset in automotive grade, 24 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, and an ultra-fast 6th generation Adreno GPU for cockpit domain; ADAS L2+ with Mobileye EyeQTM6 chip with 2 GB RAM & 8 MP camera; 60+ apps for music, entertainment, OTT movies, podcast, shopping and productivity; and over-the-air updates to ensure the BE 6 and XEV 9e evolve and stay ahead of the curve.

“These vehicles are ‘intelligent’ in every sense of the word, the ultimate in design, technology and performance.” – R.Velusamy, President – Automotive Technology Product Development Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd & Joint Managing Director, Mahindra Electric Automobile Limited said. “By integrating Monroe’s Intelligent Suspension into our BE 6 and XEV 9e electric origin SUVs, we’ve taken a significant step forward in enhancing vehicle dynamics. This collaboration allows us to offer a suspension system precisely calibrated for India’s diverse terrains, providing exceptional ride control and comfort.”

SOURCE: Mahindra