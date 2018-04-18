Mahindra launches Plush New XUV500

Sets new benchmark in premium SUV segment with bold new design, plush interiors, enhanced power and torque and superior fit & finish

Now available at a new price starting at Rs. 12.32 lakhs (ex-showroom Mumbai, for W5 variant)*

Bold New Design with new front grille with chrome inserts, new LED DRLs, fog lamps with refreshing new chrome bezel, new diamond-cut 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) alloy wheels and new redesigned tailgate with split tail-lamps & new rear spoiler.

with new front grille with chrome inserts, new LED DRLs, fog lamps with refreshing new chrome bezel, new diamond-cut 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) alloy wheels and new redesigned tailgate with split tail-lamps & new rear spoiler. More Luxurious & Plush – Black and tan interiors with new quilted tan leather seats, finely crafted soft touch leather dashboard & door trims and piano black center console.

Black and tan interiors with new quilted tan leather seats, finely crafted soft touch leather dashboard & door trims and piano black center console. More Powerful with enhanced torque – The mHawk 155 engine delivers higher power of 114 kW and torque of 360 Nm with 6th generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), thereby making the drive peppy and more responsive.

The mHawk engine delivers higher power of 114 kW and torque of 360 Nm with 6th generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT), thereby making the drive peppy and more responsive. A more refined & pleasurable driving experience with refinements in NVH and an enhanced suspension set-up.

with refinements in NVH and an enhanced suspension set-up. Loaded with best in class hi-tech features – Electric sunroof with first-in-class ORVM logo projection lamps, New Smart Watch connectivity, 18 cm (7 inch) touch screen infotainment with GPS navigation, Arkamys™ enhanced audio, Android Auto, industry-first, award-winning Connected Apps & Ecosense Technology amongst other such features.

Electric sunroof with first-in-class ORVM logo projection lamps, New Smart Watch connectivity, 18 cm (7 inch) touch screen infotainment with GPS navigation, Arkamys™ enhanced audio, Android Auto, industry-first, award-winning Connected Apps & Ecosense Technology amongst other such features. The Plush New XUV500 continues to offer best-in-class safety with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, hill hold and hill descent control, first-in-class emergency call, disc brakes on all wheels & several other safety features

Available in 5 diesel variants including an optional pack with larger 45.72 cm Alloy wheels and 1 petrol variant. Customers can choose from 7 attractive colors – New Crimson Red, New Mystic Copper, Pearl White, Volcano Black, Moon dust Silver, Opulent Purple & Lake Side Brown

April 18, 2018, Mumbai: Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M Ltd.), part of the USD 19 billion Mahindra Group, today launched the Plush New XUV500 which sets a new benchmark in the premium SUV segment with a bold new design, plush, luxurious interiors and higher power and torque. It offers a more pleasurable ride through an enhanced suspension, and comes with a quieter cabin. Starting at an attractive new price of Rs. 12.32 lakhs (ex-showroom Mumbai, for W5 variant)*, it will be available at Mahindra dealerships across India with immediate effect.

Speaking at the launch of The Plush New XUV500, Rajan Wadhera, President, Automotive Sector, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said, “Since its launch in 2011, the XUV500 has been a trendsetter in the premium SUV segment with its great value proposition of head-turning style, aspirational hi-tech features, unmatched performance and best-in-class safety. The XUV500 was the creator of the premium SUV segment in the Rs. 12 to 18 lakhs price range in India and continues to be the frontrunner in the segment when it comes to setting new trends and pushing boundaries. Today, with the launch of The Plush New XUV500, we have strengthened its value proposition further by creating new benchmarks in luxury and styling. It has been designed to meet the customer’s rising aspirations for more premium and luxurious offerings.”

The Plush New XUV500 sets new benchmarks with differentiated offerings, including:

Soft-touch Leather on Dashboard and Door-trims

Luxurious Quilted Tan Leather Seats

Industry-First Smart Watch Connectivity

Smart Watch Connectivity New 6th generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT)

Industry-First Connected Apps & Ecosense Technology

Connected Apps & Ecosense Technology Arkamys Enhanced Audio

45.72 cm (235/60 R18) Diamond-cut Alloy Wheels

The Plush New XUV500 comes with a bold and head-turning new design comprising a new wider grille with chrome inserts, fog lamps with a refreshing new chrome bezel, an all-new, stylish tailgate with spit tail-lamps and a new spoiler, stunning LED DRLs and larger 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) diamondcut alloys. The interiors of the new XUV500 are now more luxurious and come with a premium new tan and black theme comprising of new quilted tan leather seats, finely crafted soft-touch leather dashboard and door trims and a new piano-black center console. The fit and finish of the new XUV500 has been further refined and its cabin is now even quieter.

Equipped with a more powerful mHawk155 engine the new XUV500 comes with higher power of 114 kW (155 BHP) and higher torque of 360 Nm. The new 6th generation electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger (eVGT) has improved the low-end torque further, to ensure an even more pleasurable urban driving experience. The enhanced suspension of the new XUV500 promises a plusher ride. New technology offerings in the XUV500 include the industry-first smart watch connectivity and Arkamys™ enhanced audio output.

It continues to offer aspirational hi-tech features, which are not available even in vehicles that are double its price. It is high on safety features with 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, ESP with Rollover mitigation, hill hold and hill descent control and disc brakes on all wheels. In addition, the XUV500 also offers the first-in-class safety feature of Emergency Calling.

Available in 5 diesel variants, including an optional pack, namely W5, W7, W9, W11 & W11 OPT, the new XUV500 will also offer one gasoline option of G AT to customers. It also offers the widest range of diesel automatic variants, namely W7 AT, W9 AT, W11 AT, W11 OPT AT and W11 OPT AWD AT. Customers can now also choose from 7 attractive colors – New Crimson Red, New Mystic Copper, Pearl White, Volcano Black, Moon dust Silver, Opulent Purple and Lake Side Brown

In select cities, prospects can experience the Plush New XUV500 through “Bring the Showroom Home” – a portable, mobile based interactive Virtual Reality experience. This is an all-encompassing and immersive virtual showroom experience wherein customers can explore the XUV500 in 360 degree view through a VR device from the comfort of their home. Customers can also book the Plush New XUV500 online at www.m2all.com and www.syouv.com.

NEW FEATURES AND KEY ENHANCEMENTS IN THE PLUSH NEW XUV500

Bold, new head-turning design

Bold new front grille with chrome inserts

New redesigned tailgate with split tail-lamps

New bigger sporty 45.72 cm (235/60 R18) diamond-cut alloy wheels

Stunning new Day-time Running Lights (DRLs)

New aerodynamic rear spoiler & D pillar applique

Fog lamps with new chrome bezel

New chrome cladding on door sill

New dual color ski-racks

Enhanced Luxury quotient with plush new interiors

New luxurious quilted tan leather seats

New black and tan interiors

New soft touch leather dashboard & door trims

New piano black center console

New silver inserts

Icy Blue Lounge Lighting

Illuminated Scuff Plates

Sporty aluminum pedals

Higher Power & Torque

More powerful 2.2 litre mHawk 155 diesel with a 6th generation eVGT (electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger) More Power: 114 Kw (155 BHP) More Torque: 360 Nm Improved low and mid-range torque for a pleasurable drive in cities as well as on highways

with a (electronically controlled Variable Geometry Turbocharger)

Refinements in NVH and Ride

Quieter cabin

More comfortable ride through an enhanced suspension set-up

Cutting Edge & Hi-tech Features

Electric Sunroof with Anti-pinch

6-way Power-adjustable Driver’s Seat

First-in- class Logo Projection Lamps on ORVMs

7″ Touchscreen Infotainment with GPS Navigation, USB Audio/Video/Picture Viewer, Bluetooth, iPod Connectivity, AUX Input

Reverse Parking Camera with Dynamic Assist

Android Auto

Connected Apps

Ecosense Technology

Fully Automatic Temperature Control (FATC)

Smart Watch Connectivity

Arkamys audio

Tire-Tronics (Tyre Pressure & Temperature Monitoring System)

Push Button Start / Stop

Passive Keyless Entry

Smart Rain and Light Sensors

Cruise Control

Brake Energy Regeneration System

Voice Messaging System

Voice Commands with Voice Recognition and SMS Read Out

Mahindra BLUE SENSE® Technology

Best-in-Class Safety

The Plush New XUV500 continues to offer best-in-class safety in the SUV segment. It comes with:

6 Airbags – 2 front airbags, 2 side airbags and 2 curtain airbags

Electronic Stability Program (ESP) with Rollover Mitigation

Hill Hold & Hill Descent Control

First-in-class Emergency Call

ABS with Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

Disc brakes on all 4 wheels

Crash protection crumple zones

Side impact beams

Industry-First Purple Club Engagement Program

The plush NewXUV500 owners get membership of the premium, industry-first, and international award-winning PURPLE CLUB Program that provides lifestyle and service privileges, offering an ownership experience that no other car/SUV can match.

Awards and Accolades

The XUV500 has more than 2 lakh satisfied customers across the world and is one of the most awarded Indian vehicles with more than 30 awards till date. The Purple Club ownership experience program for the XUV500 was awarded the best loyalty program at the CMO Asia Awards 2013 and 2014. The XUV500 has notched up prestigious wins in the INRC 2017 and the Indian Rally Championship (IRC) 2014. It has also won rally-raid events such as the Desert Storm and Dakshin Dare.

