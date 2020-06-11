Mahindra launches customised vehicle ownership schemes for Covid caretakers

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, part of the USD 20.7 billion Mahindra Group, has pledged its support to the frontline Covid caretakers and essential service providers, who are providing unparalleled support during this ongoing Covid pandemic, by offering a host of affordable finance schemes on all its vehicles.

As an industry first, the company has rolled out its offers to an entire range of essential service providers that includes Journalists/Media Professionals, Railway/Airline Staff and others, beyond Doctors, Nurses, Paramedics, Government Officials and Policemen.

Speaking about the finance schemes for the frontline caretakers, Veejay Nakra, CEO – Automotive Division, M&M Ltd. said, “Just like anywhere else in the world, India’s frontline and essential service providers are doing commendable work in their respective fields and working tirelessly to keep us safe during these challenging times. We would like to thank them in our own way by offering these customized finance schemes that will ease the process of owning a Mahindra vehicle.”

Mr. Nakra further added, “We are happy to extend special offers to an entire gamut of frontline caretakers and essential service providers such as Healthcare/Pharma staff, Policemen, Media, Government employees & Medicine/Vegetable/Milk suppliers.”

The total benefits for Covid caretakers go upto Rs 66,500. Mahindra is empowering the Covid caretakers by working with various financial institutions to offer host of finance schemes**. A few of these include:

Own now and Pay in 2021

Upto 8 years of funding

Upto 100% on road funding

90 days moratorium

Own BS VI Pick Up by paying EMI equivalent to BS IV Pick Up

50% processing fee waiver for Doctors

The schemes are offered through various financial institutions and customers will have to get in touch with nearest dealers to avail of these unique offers.

SOURCE: Mahindra