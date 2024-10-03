Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited, India’s No.1* electric CV manufacturer, launches Mahindra ‘ZEO’ 4W SCV starting from ₹ 7.52 Lakh

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India's No.1* electric 3-wheeler company, today announced the official launch of the Mahindra ZEO, a revolutionary new electric four-wheeler

Mahindra Last Mile Mobility Limited (MLMML), India’s No.1* electric 3-wheeler company, today announced the official launch of the Mahindra ZEO, a revolutionary new electric four-wheeler. The name ‘ZEO’, stands for “Zero Emission Option”, displays the environmental benefits of the electric vehicle. It resonates with the MLMML’s mission: to electrify the last-mile transportation and help customers prosper in their lives. Available in two variants, the Mahindra ZEO is specifically engineered to meet the evolving demands of urban logistics. MLMML has priced the Mahindra ZEO very attractively starting from ₹ 7.52 Lakh, ex-showroom, pan-India. With the Mahindra ZEO, customers can save up to ₹ 7 Lakh in seven years, when compared with a diesel SCV.

Powerful Performance

The Mahindra ZEO is built on an efficient high-voltage 300+ V architecture that gives superior energy efficiency, higher range and faster charging times. The Mahindra ZEO’s advanced Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor delivers 30 kW power and 114 Nm torque. The powerful 21.3 kWh liquid-cooled battery provides a power-packed performance. With a top speed of 60 km/h, the ZEO ensures quicker trips and more earning potential. The Mahindra ZEO’s superior payload capacity of up to 765 kg, gives adaptability to different business needs. A bigger 2250 mm cargo box enhances loading capacity.

Longer Range

The real-world driving range for the Mahindra ZEO is 160 km. This is further enhanced by the regenerative braking system that helps supplement the range. The vehicle comes with two driving modes—Eco and Power— that increases the range and reduces turnaround times.

The Mahindra ZEO, with a DC fast charger, gives 100 km range in 60 minutes. There are different charger configurations available with the Mahindra ZEO, with the on-board 3.3 kW unit provided as standard.

Ease of use

A salient feature of the Mahindra ZEO is the 32% gradeability that is the highest in the < 2 t electric cargo segment. This helps the vehicle climb gradients very easily. The vehicle’s smart gear shifter offers drivers the convenience of an automatic transmission. Additionally, the Mahindra ZEO comes with a Creep Function, reducing driver fatigue in stop-and-go city traffic. The Mahindra ZEO boasts a low turning radius of 4.3 m, providing excellent manoeuvrability on narrow roads.

The thoughtfully designed, dashboard-placed transmission dial ensures a convenient walk-through cabin. A type-C USB charging slot and a lockable glovebox have also been given for utility. A fully digital instrument console provides readily accessible vehicle information to the driver at their eye level.

NEMO Universe

The Mahindra ZEO comes with the advanced NEMO telematics unit. Through the NEMO Driver or NEMO Fleet Management System apps, customers can access real-time data to optimise performance, and efficiency. In the latter, fleet managers can also check for fleet performance, geofence, service management and charge summary amongst other functions. In the Driver app, drivers can locate the nearest public charging hubs, nearest dealer, trip planner, service locator amongst a plethora of options.

Warranty Assurance

The superior performance of the vehicle is complemented with its warranty. The ZEO battery warranty is a reassuring seven-year/ 1.5 Lakh km

To elevate the ownership experience for customers, MLMML is offering two plans under its Mahindra Safar service package. The Safar gets roadside assistance, Express Service, standard Annual Maintenance Contract. Along with benefits of the Safar, the Safar Plus adds extended vehicle warranty, Fleet-Connect and more.

Superior Safety

Safety is paramount with any Mahindra offering and the Mahindra ZEO is no different. The Driver Monitoring System (DMS) uses an AI-enabled camera powered ADAS. It has a suite of features like Lane Departure Warning, Headway Monitoring, Driver Behavioural Analysis, Pedestrian Collision and more functions.

The Mahindra ZEO’s IP67-rated battery pack meets the highest AIS038 high-voltage battery safety standards. The vehicle’s motor is also IP67-rated, giving the utmost safety. MLMML has equipped the Mahindra ZEO with Hill Hold Assist that prevents the vehicle from rolling on an incline. The 2500 mm long wheelbase provides stability in all driving conditions. It’s 180 mm laden ground clearance ensures that the Mahindra ZEO can navigate even the worst roads. Designed with safety in mind, the Mahindra ZEO has a semi-forward cabin design. The strong 5.6 m³, factory-fitted delivery van box ensures that the cargo is safely enclosed.

With customer-centricity at its core, MLMML continues to offer the UDAY Program to those buying the Mahindra ZEO. This includes a ₹.10 Lakh accidental insurance cover for the driver for the first three years, demonstrating Mahindra’s commitment to wellbeing of its customers.

Ms. Suman Mishra, Managing Director and CEO of Mahindra Last Mile Mobility, said, “The Mahindra ZEO is a perfect testament of our ethos of reimagining the last mile ecosystem with innovative technologies, reliable products and integrated solutions. We are confident that the Mahindra ZEO will help accelerate adoption of electric vehicles in the commercial < 2 t segment.”

*As per Vahan portal and SIAM data, YTD FY25

SOURCE: Mahindra